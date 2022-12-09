ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Comments / 38

try to understand
4d ago

if someone would check, i bet the family goes and gets a cute baby animal within six months. they didn't want the hassle of taking care of a senior animal. these are the type of people who shouldn't have children either. what do they think they're teaching Them

Reply(1)
20
Mydogz
4d ago

I have 14 old yorkie I would never consider doing that.She was born in my house she will die at home in her bed surrounded by her family.

Reply
17
Susan Smith
4d ago

I saw a similar old dog at the park just sitting at a platform by itself. No one around. I was walking my dog. I thought, I can't take him now because I didn't know how my dog would react. I took my dog home, got some chicken and a leash, went back. There he was still waiting, sitting there, broke my heart. Anyway, I walked with him through the park asking if anyone knew about the dog that he was by himself. No luck. I called no kill shelters to see if I could bring him in. He was the sweetest golden retriever. had some bad breath issues, but other than that he seemed OK healthwise. I checked on him at the shelter, they liked him there. I believe he was adopted not too long after I took him there. It haunts me that he was alone waiting. What goes through their minds when they are abandoned? Not sure if that was the case, but he didn't seem like a runaway. 😪

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com

8-Month-Old Scared Puppy at Minnesota Shelter Breaks Our Hearts

There are many dogs overcrowding animal shelters across the country. When shelters are at maximum capacity, it can create stressful and nerve-wracking environments for the dogs in their care. One puppy felt the effects of a high-resident shelter in this heartbreaking video. Animal Humane Society in Minnesota recently shared a...
MINNESOTA STATE
pethelpful.com

12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant

Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Advance

'We're out of control': Surrendered pets overcrowding shelter

Overcrowding at the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina has gotten so out of hand that shelter officials are imploring pet owners to reconsider before surrendering their animal to the shelter. “We’re sinking” and there is not enough staff or shelter space to manage the volume of animals being surrendered, said Kim Parrish, interim SPCA president. Shelter manager Anna Stapleton said a slow day at the shelter now is if only...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy