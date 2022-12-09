if someone would check, i bet the family goes and gets a cute baby animal within six months. they didn't want the hassle of taking care of a senior animal. these are the type of people who shouldn't have children either. what do they think they're teaching Them
I have 14 old yorkie I would never consider doing that.She was born in my house she will die at home in her bed surrounded by her family.
I saw a similar old dog at the park just sitting at a platform by itself. No one around. I was walking my dog. I thought, I can't take him now because I didn't know how my dog would react. I took my dog home, got some chicken and a leash, went back. There he was still waiting, sitting there, broke my heart. Anyway, I walked with him through the park asking if anyone knew about the dog that he was by himself. No luck. I called no kill shelters to see if I could bring him in. He was the sweetest golden retriever. had some bad breath issues, but other than that he seemed OK healthwise. I checked on him at the shelter, they liked him there. I believe he was adopted not too long after I took him there. It haunts me that he was alone waiting. What goes through their minds when they are abandoned? Not sure if that was the case, but he didn't seem like a runaway. 😪
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Comments / 38