ETOnline.com

Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
People

'Grateful' Trevor Noah Credits His Success to 'Brilliant' Black Women During Daily Show Sign-Off

The South African comic praised the women in his family who "nourished and formed" him, as well as Black female leaders who helped him succeed before and since his time on The Daily Show Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show. Noah, 38, signed off Thursday night after a seven-year run as host of the Comedy Central series. In a clip of his final monologue, which was released a few hours before the show airs, the late night host expressed his gratitude to the fans, and to the "brilliant" Black...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Trevor Noah's Farewell, K-Pop in Space & 'Rush Hour 4'

"Trevor Noah's GoodbyeIt was an emotional farewell for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The comedian hosted his final show on Thursday night after a seven-year run on Comedy Central after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Through teary eyes, Noah reflected on his time and the path he had taken to the hosting gig. He also paid homage to Black women, saying that they played a pivotal role in the success he's achieved. The Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, and Neal Brenan also stopped by to send Noah off. Toward the end of...
EW.com

What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah

What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials. All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.
Variety

Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’

After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
Yakima Herald Republic

Ask Matt: What’s So Funny About ‘The White Lotus’?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Yakima Herald Republic

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC’s Quantum Leap, the reboot of the ’90s sci-fi, time-traveling series of the same name, has been renewed for a second season. The original series starred Scott Bakula and the reboot stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song. The series follows Ben as he leaps from life to life, correcting mistakes of the past. Quantum Leap is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo.

