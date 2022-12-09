Read full article on original website
Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle: Diagnosis, ‘Dead to Me’ Struggles and More
Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But […]
BBC
Selma Blair: 'Multiple sclerosis took my career down'
US actress Selma Blair says speaking publicly about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis has had a major impact on her career in Hollywood. "When I talked about it, there was so much support, but I never got a job again," she tells BBC 100 Women. Blair had experienced fatigue and...
Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
Céline Dion has revealed that she is living with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome (SPS) in an emotional video posted to her Instagram account on 8 December. “I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the 54-year-old singer said. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges … We now know [SPS] is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”
Women's Health
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained
Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
Christina Applegate made a powerful statement with 'FU MS' manicure in first public appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year.
Celine Dion: Will She Be Able to Sing Again After Devastating Health Diagnosis?
Celine Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition which affects her movement. Will she be able to sing again?
Celine Dion Reveals Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis, Postpones 2023 Tour
Celine Dion has canceled her 2023 tour due to a shocking health battle. The chart-topping superstar announced in an emotional video shared to Instagram on Thursday, December 8, that she will be postponing her tour due to her recent Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. "The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," Dion said, tearing up. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."CELINE DION'S MOTHER...
Celine Dion Reschedules 2023 Tour After Revealing Rare Neurological Condition
Celine Dion announced early Thursday that she is cancelling plans to return to the stage for her European tour in February and rescheduling multiple 2023 tour dates to 2024 as she struggles to deal with a rare neurological disorder. The Canadian superstar said in an emotional Instagram video that she...
KXLY
Luke Evans found coming out “scary”
Luke Evans was “terrified” of coming out to his parents. The 43-year-old actor was worried telling his mum and dad he was gay would “damage [the] connection” he had with them, but though it was a “difficult” time, he was relieved at how accepting his family were.
KXLY
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner’s cause of death revealed
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner died of complications related to colon cancer. The 62-year-old actor passed away on December 8, after neighbours around his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on their street. TMZ reported that Paramedics “rushed to the San Fernando...
KXLY
Emily Blunt insists she wasn’t ‘offended’ by Tom Cruise comment
Emily Blunt wasn’t “offended” when Tom Cruise told her to “stop being such a p****”. The 39-year-old actress recently revealed that the actor made the comment on the set of 2014 blockbuster ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ when she wasn’t happy with the “enormous” suits they had to wear for the shoot.
What is stiff-person syndrome, the disorder impacting Céline Dion's ability to sing?
Céline Dion revealed in an emotional and tear-filled announcement on Thursday that she had to postpone her upcoming European tour after being diagnosed with a "very rare neurological disorder": stiff-person syndrome. The debilitating illness has impacted her ability to sing and walk. According to the National Institute of Neurological...
