Celine Dion has canceled her 2023 tour due to a shocking health battle. The chart-topping superstar announced in an emotional video shared to Instagram on Thursday, December 8, that she will be postponing her tour due to her recent Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. "The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," Dion said, tearing up. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."CELINE DION'S MOTHER...

6 DAYS AGO