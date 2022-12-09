Steelers Injuries-3 listed as questionable including TJ Watt

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – No one ruled out and three players listed as questionable for the Steelers Sunday against the Ravens.

Linebacker TJ Watt said his injury is week-to-week, but he was able to go through a limited practice on Friday and is questionable with a ribs issue.

Another outside linebacker is also questionable, but it looks better for Malik Reed . The back-up on both sides has gone through a full practice each of the last two days after missing on Wednesday.

Receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is also questionable. Johnson was limited on Wednesday, did not practice Thursday and limited again on Friday.

“I’m feeling good,” Johnson said. “I’m going to see how I feel when I’m warming up. I’m for sure, I got it in my mind I’m going to play. I’m not really too worried about it.”

“It’s a matter if I can open up in normal stride and be able to get in on breaks like I want to. It’s me just feeling comfortable really.”

Johnson said he was sandwiched on a hit against the Falcons on Sunday and didn’t really feel the injury until Monday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, the Steelers had yet to activate Chris Boswell off injured reserve, they still could do so before Saturday at 4p. It could be another game of Matthew Wright as the kicker.