Geraldine Ann Bruso
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Geraldine Ann Bruso, 70, of Buckhannon went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital of Weston, WV. She was born in Morgantown on August 31, 1952, daughter of the late Charles Aaron Groves and Wanda...
Larry Paul Helmick
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick.
Joseph Tyler Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Tyler Warner, age 2, of Buckhannon, WV, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born June 4, 2020, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
Hunter Haze Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born November 24, 2021, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
Buckhannon, West Virginia Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following are events or meetings occurring in Upshur County.
Christmas services set throughout Bridgeport (West Virginia) churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, Bridgeport churches are altering some of their holiday worship plans. Centerbranch Church, located at 2301 Meadowbrook Mall Road, will celebrate the season this Sunday and Monday, as well as at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
Teter CEOS group in Upshur County donates to Celebrate Recovery
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Teter Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) of Upshur County donated $1,000 to Celebrate Recovery on Nov. 29. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based organization that aims to help people overcome substance abuse disorders.
Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart
Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
Bidding is underway at annual Festival of Trees in downtown Grafton, West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Christmas season is in full swing in downtown Grafton. One holiday tradition that residents can find locally: Delightfully decorated Christmas trees. “With that familiar nip of Old Man Winter in the air and the daylight hours getting shorter, our Festival of Trees is...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools prepared for winter weather, sickness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools are prepared for winter weather now that colder temperatures seem to be the norm until springtime. Many preparations have been done for months.
First-year Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School counselor looks forward to working with students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Mike Lemley has been in the school setting for nearly 40 years, he is bringing a new philosophy to Bridgeport High School students this year. “We’ve always lived in Clarksburg but I taught at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for 39 years,” Lemley said....
Braxton County, West Virginia, man named state Tree Farmer of the Year
IRELAND, W.Va. (WV News) — A Braxton Countian has been selected as West Virginia Tree Farm Committee as the 2022 Tree Farmer of the Year. Kevin Gregory of Ireland was nominated by West Virginia Division of Forestry Forester Danny James with support from testimonials from friends, neighbors and natural resources professionals.
It's no secret: Buckhannon's business district is booming
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon’s Main Street is as vibrant this Christmas season as it has always been. For a three- or four-block stretch, there are specialty shops, boutiques, restaurants, antique dealers and entertainment. Nary a storefront is empty, and many of the locally owned businesses are...
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE meets with legislators before session
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — With the next legislative session fast approaching in January, the Monongalia County Board of Education and local state senators and delegates met for a meal and discussion of the issues both sides want to address when the session gavels in. “It means a lot to...
LCHS Cheerleaders take 4th at States
Lewis County High’s cheerleading squad brought home the school’s second-highest finish ever at the state level at this year’s Class AA cheerleading championships held at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The team brought home a fourth-place finish in the eight-team field, with fellow Region II competitor...
Lost in the '70s: In God's time
This week we continue the interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, and I did with Heather Baston Hull, producer of the movie “In God’s Time” being filmed in Buckhannon, and her son Brody Hull, an actor in the film. Our Lessons Learned community column is blessed to...
New doors finally arrive at high school
After waiting roughly one year for doors at Lewis County High School, Facilities Supervisor Melissa Mace reported to the Board of Education they had finally been delivered and installed. The gym, band room and one back hall had doors replaced. Mace said the long wait was due to supply issues.
Season bringing out the best in Lewis County
I walked into the Roanoke Building at Stonewall Resort to get information for an article, and was stunned by what I saw. Bags upon bags of toys and clothes, and bikes in one corner, and several Our Neighbor and other volunteers working so hard to put it all together for Angel Tree recipients.
