Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle: Diagnosis, ‘Dead to Me’ Struggles and More
Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But […]
Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
Céline Dion has revealed that she is living with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome (SPS) in an emotional video posted to her Instagram account on 8 December. “I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the 54-year-old singer said. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges … We now know [SPS] is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
NBC Chicago
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? What to Know After Celine Dion Diagnosis
Celine Dion revealed to fans Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as "stiff person syndrome." But what is it exactly?. According to Yale Medicine, stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune neurological disorder that can cause muscles in the torso and limbs to "alternate between rigidity and spasms." In other words, the "muscles can sometimes rebel against us."
Christina Applegate made a powerful statement with 'FU MS' manicure in first public appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year.
Celine Dion: Will She Be Able to Sing Again After Devastating Health Diagnosis?
Celine Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition which affects her movement. Will she be able to sing again?
Celine Dion reveals rare disorder that is forcing her to cancel more concerts
Celine Dion has canceled several European tour dates after revealing she has stiff-person syndrome, a neurological disorder that has been causing muscle spasms.
Céline Dion Shares Diagnosis With Rare Disease in Emotional New Video
Although her heart will go on, Céline Dion needs to pause her ongoing international tour to focus on her health. In an emotional Instagram video addressed to her fans, the cherished Canadian songstress revealed she was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Speaking in French and English, Dion, 54, said she has been experiencing health issues “for a long time” — including severe muscle spasms that affect “every aspect of my daily life.” Sometimes, she has difficulty walking; other times, she is unable to use her vocal cords to sing properly.
EverydayHealth.com
Celine Dion Says She Has a Rare Neurological Illness Called Stiff-Person Syndrome
Celine Dion says she has a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, and it has forced her to delay several dates on her world tour. In a tearful Instagram video, the singer revealed that the incurable condition has caused painful spasms and impacted her ability to walk and sing. “As...
An electric body suit helps people with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, walk
A life-altering high-tech body suit helped a woman with multiple sclerosis walk with ease. Earlier this year, a YouTube video released by Ottobock Professionals — a German company that develops medical technology products and treatment concepts for people with limited mobility in the fields of prosthetics, orthotics, and human mobility — revealed the wonders of the Exopulse Mollii suit worn by Louisa, who was suffering from multiple sclerosis-related spasticities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Russell Brand celebrates 20 years of sobriety
Russell Brand has celebrated 20 years of sobriety. The 47-year-old star - who tackled his addiction issues in 2002 and spent three months in rehab - has thanked "all the people who have helped" him stay clean for two decades, and admitted "it is never done on your own". In...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell. The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time. During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast...
Comments / 0