Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021. Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.
Stearns County police chase leads to stolen construction vehicle
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver led to a police chase with a man who authorities say stole a construction vehicle before crashing it in Stearns County. According to authorities, at approximately 10:51 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center...
Two Injured in Stearns Co Pursuit/Crash
A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning injuring two drivers. Just before 11:00am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township. Deputies located...
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
Two People Arrested in Kandiyohi County After Drug Investigation
On Thursday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drug overdose related to someone ingesting a THC-laced brownie at a residence near Atwater. This led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment in Spicer. A 24-year-old man who was a fugitive wanted by the Minnesota...
Atwater man has court date Monday, accused of distracted driving in fatal garbage truck crash
(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer has a pre-trial conference slated for Monday. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000. Police say Gomez was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says Gomez was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving.
Hector Man Injured in Hutchinson Crash
One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hutchinson Monday morning. The State Patrol says 41-year-old Scott Jaster of Hector was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving a pickup eastbound on Highway 7. The other driver, a 16-year-old from...
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
Little Falls Murder Still Divides Minnesotans 10 Years Later
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It's been ten years since the murder of two teenagers rocked the town of Little Falls and divided the community over whether the killings were justified under Minnesota's castle doctrine. Byron Smith shot and killed 18-year-old Haile Kifer and 17-year-old Nick Brady after they had...
Part of Olivia in Lockdown for a Time
Part of Olivia was put in lockdown for a time Sunday evening after authorities received a report of a suicidal man. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:19pm, authorities responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they...
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
Two are injured in crash near Holmes City
(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. The crash reportedly took place on Friday evening on Highway 27 and County Road 7, in Holmes City Township. A Ford F-150 pick-up, driven by Shawn Blahosky, 47, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, while a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling southbound on Country Road 7, when one of the vehicles reportedly failed to stop at the intersection resulting in a T-bone crash.
Willmar man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Former Willmar attorney sentenced for bankruptcy fraud
ST. PAUL, Minn – Gregory Anderson, a former attorney from Willmar, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for helping a client appear unable to repay his creditors, says United States Attorney Andrew Luger. According to Luger's announcement, Anderson filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition on behalf of his client, James Rothers, on Nov. 3, 2015. Anderson created fake liabilities to make it seem like Rothers was insolvent, when, in fact, he could've repaid his creditors with ease.Rothers had over $1 million dollars in assets including gold coins, separate bank accounts, and uncashed checks. Rothers even paid part of Anderson's legal fees using a concealed bank account that Anderson helped set up.An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Anderson knew about Rothers' assets, and conspired to make him appear unable to repay his debt.Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets early August. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Anderson will also be required to pay a $20,000 fine.Rothers pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets in November of 2019, and will be sentenced Tuesday.
Boike
(St. Cloud MN-) A St. Augusta teen is dead after a Saturday night rollover in Stearns County…
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 27 west of Little Falls just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. A pickup driven by 70-year-old David Zimmerman of Little Falls was going west and had...
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck
A school bus carrying 11 students was involved in a collision with a pickup truck on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Hwy. 12 in Kandiyohi Township, east of Willmar, at 7:22 a.m. The school bus and a Ford F250 were eastbound on Hwy. 12...
