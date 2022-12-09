ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

wtvbam.com

Downtown Coldwater business receives Match on Main grant

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors in downtown Coldwater is among 35 small businesses around the state who are slated to get funds through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant Program. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Monday of more than...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Chavez sworn in as new City of Coldwater Clerk

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater swore in a new City Clerk on Monday as former City Clerk Susan Heath administered the oath of office to Shauna Chavez. Chavez has worked for six years as an Administrative Assistant in the Neighborhood Services Department and has spent the last five of the six years serving as the Deputy Clerk.
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
ELKHART, IN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dowagiac (MI) Approves Construction Manager for New Fire Station

The Dowagiac City Council recently approved an agreement with Frederick Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the Fire Station and Department of Public Service projects, leaderpub.com reported. After proposals were sought, seven firms expressed interest in serving in this capacity. Interviews were held with two firms and Frederick Construction...
DOWAGIAC, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Dazed and Groomed joins Quincy Chamber of Commerce

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of their newest members. Dazed and Groomed is located at 11 East Chicago in downtown Quincy and are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Dazed and Groomed is...
QUINCY, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours

STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
STURGIS, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
FORT WAYNE, IN

