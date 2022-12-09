Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Mersman reports to Council on group day care permit and CEDAM fellow application
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman reported to the Bronson City Council on Monday night that a major need for more day care options in the city was filled last week when the Bronson Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for an at home group day care facility.
wtvbam.com
City Council takes no action after negative reaction to lifting overnight parking ban
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The prohibition of parking between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. in the City of Coldwater will stay in place after a discussion was held during Monday night’s Coldwater City Council meeting. City Manager Keith Baker talked about the various aspects of...
wtvbam.com
Downtown Coldwater business receives Match on Main grant
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors in downtown Coldwater is among 35 small businesses around the state who are slated to get funds through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant Program. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Monday of more than...
wtvbam.com
Chavez sworn in as new City of Coldwater Clerk
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater swore in a new City Clerk on Monday as former City Clerk Susan Heath administered the oath of office to Shauna Chavez. Chavez has worked for six years as an Administrative Assistant in the Neighborhood Services Department and has spent the last five of the six years serving as the Deputy Clerk.
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dowagiac (MI) Approves Construction Manager for New Fire Station
The Dowagiac City Council recently approved an agreement with Frederick Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the Fire Station and Department of Public Service projects, leaderpub.com reported. After proposals were sought, seven firms expressed interest in serving in this capacity. Interviews were held with two firms and Frederick Construction...
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
Expect I-94 traffic backups as closures affect westbound highway lanes
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Intermittent single-lane closures are coming to I-94 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing single westbound lanes of the highway from U.S. 127 to Airport road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Dazed and Groomed joins Quincy Chamber of Commerce
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of their newest members. Dazed and Groomed is located at 11 East Chicago in downtown Quincy and are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Dazed and Groomed is...
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
wtvbam.com
One dead, two injured in Hillsdale County mobile home fire
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman lost her life and two other persons were injured Monday morning in a Hillsdale County mobile home fire. The Hillsdale County Sheriffs’ Office says the fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue.
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
abc57.com
Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours
STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
wkzo.com
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
wtvbam.com
Gas prices continue to fall, two Branch County stations now at less than $3 a gallon
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Gas prices in Branch County continue to drop closer to the $3 a gallon mark and in a couple of cases, the price has gone below that figure. The web site gasbuddy.com reported on Monday morning that prices in Branch County were ranging from $2.94 a gallon at a station on the west side of Quincy to $3.39 at a station in Kinderhook.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
Comments / 0