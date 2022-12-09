Read full article on original website
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
Ozempic warning: Doctors urge caution for those using diabetes drug for weight loss
Doctors are warning against using Ozempic, a drug intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, for weight loss after some people sought out the drugs to help them shed a few pounds quickly.
Can You Take Topamax To Lose Weight?
Have you been thinking about taking Topamax for weight loss? This drug can help you get leaner, but it may not be your best choice. Here's why.
scitechdaily.com
Remarkable Weight Loss – Study Finds New Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet
Compared to a diet that includes meat and dairy, a plant-based diet reduces the amount of harmful dietary advanced glycation end-products. According to a recent study by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in Obesity Science & Practice, eating a plant-based diet decreases inflammatory dietary advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) by 79%, compared to a 15% reduction for a diet that contains meat and dairy products. An average weight reduction of 14 pounds and better insulin sensitivity was linked to the drop in AGEs.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
What to know about weight loss drugs going viral on social media
Since they hit the market, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been in high demand.
This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You're Eating Too Much Sugar, According To Dietitians
If your goal is to eat healthier and you are a beginner to healthy eating, looking at how much sugar you consume daily is essential. Eating too much of this common ingredient can negatively and greatly impact your skin health, gut health and metabolism, often leading to weight gain and imbalanced gut microbiota (which causes bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation).
TLC's Awake Surgery's Dr. Meegan Gruber On Why She Does Awake Surgical Procedures – Exclusive Interview
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Meegan Gruber explained why she does awake procedures and gave a preview of her new TLC show, "Awake Surgery."
Is It Safe To Try To Lose Weight During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy is a time when weight gain is inevitable. However, if you're looking to drop a few pounds, there are things to consider before going on any diet.
Want to Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally? These 10 Lifestyle Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When many people hear the word “cholesterol” alarm bells start going...
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
MedicineNet.com
Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?
Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lose Weight With Hashimoto’s
Weight gain is a common symptom of thyroid disease. Like many people with Hashimoto’s, I struggled with both weight gain and weight loss throughout my thyroid journey. When people struggle with their weight, eventually they look to the thyroid, so in some ways we can thank our bodies for letting us know there is something going on that we need to focus on.
Can The Keto Diet Cause Your Period To Be Late?
Your diet may affect how your hormones behave. If you're on the keto diet and you suspect it's affecting your period, it's best to visit your doctor.
Is Occasional Drinking During Pregnancy Safe For A Developing Baby?
The prenatal period is an incredible time when your baby quite literally takes form. With that in mind, is it safe to drink occasionally during pregnancy?
Bloating After Exercise? Your Pre-Workout Snack Might Be to Blame
Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
Medical News Today
Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
What It Means When Your Creatine Kinase Is High
Each cell in the body has thousands of enzymes performing numerous functions. This is what it means when you have high levels of the enzyme creatine kinase.
The Oatmeal Myth Dietitian Stephanie Grasso Wants You To Avoid – Exclusive
TikTok star and registered dietitian Stephanie Grasso explained a popular social media myth about oatmeal and why you can ignore it.
