This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
Compared to a diet that includes meat and dairy, a plant-based diet reduces the amount of harmful dietary advanced glycation end-products. According to a recent study by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in Obesity Science & Practice, eating a plant-based diet decreases inflammatory dietary advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) by 79%, compared to a 15% reduction for a diet that contains meat and dairy products. An average weight reduction of 14 pounds and better insulin sensitivity was linked to the drop in AGEs.
If your goal is to eat healthier and you are a beginner to healthy eating, looking at how much sugar you consume daily is essential. Eating too much of this common ingredient can negatively and greatly impact your skin health, gut health and metabolism, often leading to weight gain and imbalanced gut microbiota (which causes bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation).
Weight gain is a common symptom of thyroid disease. Like many people with Hashimoto’s, I struggled with both weight gain and weight loss throughout my thyroid journey. When people struggle with their weight, eventually they look to the thyroid, so in some ways we can thank our bodies for letting us know there is something going on that we need to focus on.
Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
