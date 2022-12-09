Read full article on original website
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Before bringing that pine tree into your home this holiday season, you may want to check it for this one specific lump. One of the most beloved Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree in your home and decorating it. But if you're a person who gets a real pine tree every year you need to watch out for stealthy bugs. This walnut-sized brown lump on a pine tree may seem like a growing pinecone or a mess of branches, but it's actually a praying mantis egg. Praying mantises are a type of insect known for eating pretty much...
Over the last few years, we've noticed one topsy-turvy holiday decor trend that doesn't seem to be going away: Upside-down Christmas trees have become a major holiday decor trend (and no, it’s not a nod to the Upside Down in Stranger Things…). They’ve popped up everywhere from hotels to homes to art institutions—including London’s Tate Britain museum, which featured an upside-down Christmas tree with gold leaf roots hung from a glass ceiling in 2016, and a Karl Lagerfeld-designed version in the lobby of the Claridge’s hotel circa 2017. Ariana Grande hopped on the trend in 2018, as did Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree.
How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree
This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
If you're the type that loves to spread the holiday cheer by showcasing Christmastime visions in your bay window, it's time to consider something else.
Before the Christmas season arrives, many of us lovingly decorate our interiors, giving special attention to the Christmas tree, mantel and other trimmings. After beholding all your beautiful work, you may soon realize the outside of your home is in desperate need of the holiday treatment, too. And you can accomplish this by dressing up your front door in traditional Christmas colors.
There's nothing like the sight and smell of a live Christmas tree. Ensure your tree stays healthy and retains its needles by following these guidelines.
Pike Nurseries gives expert advice on picking the perfect Christmas tree
The Christmas season is here! For many, selecting a tree is a time-honored tradition, and Pike Nurseries offers pro tips on making the perfect selection. Offering the best assortment of fresh-cut Christmas trees, the garden center offers an extensive supply of Fraser, Noble, and Nordmann Fir varieties, as well as exclusive white snow-flocked trees. Pike Nurseries’ trees receive exceptional care to maintain fragrance and freshness; all trees are fresh-cut upon arrival before being placed in a stand with water to ensure they stay fresh and hydrated. Christmas trees are then kept in covered greenhouses that protect from the sun, wind and rain to prevent damage. Shoppers can sip apple cider while they inspect each tree from all sides; once they choose their favorite Pike Nurseries associates carry and load the tree for a convenient hands-off experience.
There's a Right and a Wrong Way to Transport a Christmas Tree on Your Car
Everyone thinks they know what they're doing, but AAA once found that almost 20 percent of people had had their tree fall off or out of their vehicle while bringing it home. A roof rack and solid knots should be enough to get your tree home safely, but only if you know what you're doing.
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
High fertalizer and fuel prices are making the cost of business skyrocket for some Christmas tree farmers. Those farmers are in turn passing the cost on to consumers.
