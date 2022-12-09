5th suspect in deadly North Side shooting arrested

A fifth person has been charged with homicide in connection with a deadly North Side shooting in August. 20-year-old Rayvon Poellnitz is facing criminal homicide and other charges.

The fatal shooting happened in the 1700 block of Brighton Place.

Shotspotter alerted police to 55 rounds fired. Officers arrived to find four victims.

One of them, 40-year-old Stephone Drayton died after being shot in the chest.

Poellnitz was already in the Allegheny County Jail on firearms charges.