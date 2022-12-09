Read full article on original website
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
Gas Pump Prices Continue To Fall In US, But Some States Have Further To Go
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased by 12 cents to settle at an average of $3.44. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan suggests prices could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, gas prices continue to plummet, with the previous week marking the...
US gas prices lower than they were a year ago
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is lower than it was a year ago, after many months of elevated prices marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at about $3.33 on Thursday, just under the $3.34 this time last year, according to the AAA. Gas…
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
What Gas Prices Meant for Americans’ Wallets in 2022
When adjusted for inflation, the average annual price of gas rose above $4 per gallon just five times in the 20th century -- three in the 1930s, then again in 1980 and 1981. More recently, the average...
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
ValueWalk
Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
HSBC updates climate policy to stop funding new oil and gas
HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, announced Wednesday it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields as part of its updated climate strategy. Climate campaigners welcomed the moved saying HSBC provided a new baseline for other major banks but urged the bank to go further. The bank said it would still provide financing to existing fossil fuel projects “in line with current and future declining global oil and gas demand.” It would also continue to provide finance and advisory services to energy sector clients but will assess the companies’ plans to transition to clean energy. “It sets a new minimum level of ambition for all banks committed to net zero,” said Jeanne Martin from the campaign group ShareAction. But she added the change “doesn’t deal with the much larger proportion of finance it (HSBC) still provides to companies that have oil and gas expansion plans.” She called for new proposals to address the issue of corporate-level financing for energy companies “as soon as possible.”
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
Energy & Environment — Gas prices down year-over-year
Gasoline prices are now lower than they were at this time last year. Meanwhile, the defense spending bill has officially moved without Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform, and Virginia is slowly advancing in its attempts to exit a regional climate agreement. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news…
Gas Prices Are Down Year-Over-Year for First Time Since January 2021
U.S. gas prices hit a major milestone early Dec. 8, falling below the previous year's average for the first time since January 2021 amid an ongoing slump in demand. Some experts say prices could...
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
Truth About Cars
California Seeking to Fine Companies Over Gasoline Price Gouging
Despite the perpetual ebb and flow of fuel prices across the United States, you can reliably count on California having some of the highest per-gallon costs in the nation. While that’s not entirely the fault of energy companies – California’s high tax rate on just about everything is a major factor here – oil firms are indeed raking in unprecedented profits right now and the government would much rather you focus on that than any role it might have likewise played. To that effect, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced new financial penalties for corporations accused of price-gouging wherever fueling is concerned.
rigzone.com
Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
The winter chill is exposing Europe’s structural gas shortages, according to a new report from BofA Global Research. “Winter weather has ushered in seasonal heating demand; more than doubling European gas consumption versus the summer months,” analysts at BofA Global Research stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Drop on Rising Economic Uncertainty, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat following yesterday’s steep drop. WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower, falling on a rise in economic uncertainty and continued strength in the greenback which offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Futures yesterday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast. The U.S. dollar index edged lower this morning but was still buoyed by bets of higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks yesterday. In China, more cities are easing COVID-19-related curbs today and the country is set to announce even more relaxation tomorrow, prompting expectations of increased demand.
