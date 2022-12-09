ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
US gas prices lower than they were a year ago

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is lower than it was a year ago, after many months of elevated prices marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at about $3.33 on Thursday, just under the $3.34 this time last year, according to the AAA. Gas…
Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
HSBC updates climate policy to stop funding new oil and gas

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, announced Wednesday it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields as part of its updated climate strategy. Climate campaigners welcomed the moved saying HSBC provided a new baseline for other major banks but urged the bank to go further. The bank said it would still provide financing to existing fossil fuel projects “in line with current and future declining global oil and gas demand.” It would also continue to provide finance and advisory services to energy sector clients but will assess the companies’ plans to transition to clean energy. “It sets a new minimum level of ambition for all banks committed to net zero,” said Jeanne Martin from the campaign group ShareAction. But she added the change “doesn’t deal with the much larger proportion of finance it (HSBC) still provides to companies that have oil and gas expansion plans.” She called for new proposals to address the issue of corporate-level financing for energy companies “as soon as possible.”
Energy & Environment — Gas prices down year-over-year

Gasoline prices are now lower than they were at this time last year. Meanwhile, the defense spending bill has officially moved without Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform, and Virginia is slowly advancing in its attempts to exit a regional climate agreement.   This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news…
California Seeking to Fine Companies Over Gasoline Price Gouging

Despite the perpetual ebb and flow of fuel prices across the United States, you can reliably count on California having some of the highest per-gallon costs in the nation. While that’s not entirely the fault of energy companies – California’s high tax rate on just about everything is a major factor here – oil firms are indeed raking in unprecedented profits right now and the government would much rather you focus on that than any role it might have likewise played. To that effect, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced new financial penalties for corporations accused of price-gouging wherever fueling is concerned.
Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage

The winter chill is exposing Europe’s structural gas shortages, according to a new report from BofA Global Research. “Winter weather has ushered in seasonal heating demand; more than doubling European gas consumption versus the summer months,” analysts at BofA Global Research stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone.
Oil Prices Drop on Rising Economic Uncertainty, Strong U.S. Dollar

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat following yesterday’s steep drop. WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower, falling on a rise in economic uncertainty and continued strength in the greenback which offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Futures yesterday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast. The U.S. dollar index edged lower this morning but was still buoyed by bets of higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks yesterday. In China, more cities are easing COVID-19-related curbs today and the country is set to announce even more relaxation tomorrow, prompting expectations of increased demand.
