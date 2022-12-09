ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Chargers stack up before Week 14

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCrL1_0jdKmyhD00

The Miami Dolphins are staying on the road after a loss against the San Francisco 49ers to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-4.

Miami enters this weekend just one game behind the Buffalo Bills, and one game ahead of the New York Jets, in the AFC East. A victory for the Dolphins could put them back in a tie for first place if the Jets defeat the Bills this weekend as well.

For Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Brandon Staley is looking to defeat his former run-game coordinator, Frank Smith, and his new team. While Joey Bosa is still on injured reserve, Khalil Mack could still present a challenge for a Dolphins offensive line that could be without Terron Armstead again.

Here’s how Miami and Los Angeles stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8Bjd_0jdKmyhD00
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 8th – 24.9 PPG

Chargers: 14th – 22.7 PPG

Passing Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyGq5_0jdKmyhD00
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 2nd – 290.5 passing YPG

Chargers: 6th – 266.5 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8Jpt_0jdKmyhD00
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 28th – 89.7 rushing YPG

Chargers: 31st – 84.7 rushing YPG

Total Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3zYP_0jdKmyhD00
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 4th – 380.2 YPG

Chargers: 13th – 351.2 YPG

First Downs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6HyL_0jdKmyhD00
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 8th – 21.3 first downs per game

Chargers: t-14th – 20.4 first downs per game

Penalties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2LGx_0jdKmyhD00
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 24th – 6.3 penalties per game

Chargers: 4th – 4.9 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXsQ0_0jdKmyhD00
JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dolphins: t-23rd – (-3)

Chargers: t-5th (+4)

Sacks Allowed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nM1PN_0jdKmyhD00
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: t-11th – 2.2 sacks per game

Chargers: t-15th – 2.3 sacks per game

Scoring Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGePA_0jdKmyhD00
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-25th – 24.1 PPG

Chargers: 30th – 25.8 PPG

Passing Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kv0w0_0jdKmyhD00
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 22nd – 233.5 passing YPG

Chargers: 19th – 220.1 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4Thb_0jdKmyhD00
(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-9th – 110.5 rushing YPG

Chargers: 29th – 151.6 rushing YPG

Total Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sW6Wp_0jdKmyhD00
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 17th – 344.0 YPG

Chargers: 27th – 371.7 YPG

Sacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgozD_0jdKmyhD00
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 17th – 2.4 sacks per game

Chargers: t-26th – 1.8 sacks per game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy