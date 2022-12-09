Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Chargers stack up before Week 14

The Miami Dolphins are staying on the road after a loss against the San Francisco 49ers to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 9-4.

Miami enters this weekend just one game behind the Buffalo Bills, and one game ahead of the New York Jets, in the AFC East. A victory for the Dolphins could put them back in a tie for first place if the Jets defeat the Bills this weekend as well.

For Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Brandon Staley is looking to defeat his former run-game coordinator, Frank Smith, and his new team. While Joey Bosa is still on injured reserve, Khalil Mack could still present a challenge for a Dolphins offensive line that could be without Terron Armstead again.

Here’s how Miami and Los Angeles stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense

Dolphins: 8th – 24.9 PPG

Chargers: 14th – 22.7 PPG

Passing Offense

Dolphins: 2nd – 290.5 passing YPG

Chargers: 6th – 266.5 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Dolphins: 28th – 89.7 rushing YPG

Chargers: 31st – 84.7 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Dolphins: 4th – 380.2 YPG

Chargers: 13th – 351.2 YPG

First Downs

Dolphins: 8th – 21.3 first downs per game

Chargers: t-14th – 20.4 first downs per game

Penalties

Dolphins: 24th – 6.3 penalties per game

Chargers: 4th – 4.9 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

Dolphins: t-23rd – (-3)

Chargers: t-5th (+4)

Sacks Allowed

Dolphins: t-11th – 2.2 sacks per game

Chargers: t-15th – 2.3 sacks per game

Scoring Defense

Dolphins: t-25th – 24.1 PPG

Chargers: 30th – 25.8 PPG

Passing Defense

Dolphins: 22nd – 233.5 passing YPG

Chargers: 19th – 220.1 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

Dolphins: t-9th – 110.5 rushing YPG

Chargers: 29th – 151.6 rushing YPG

Total Defense

Dolphins: 17th – 344.0 YPG

Chargers: 27th – 371.7 YPG

Sacks

Dolphins: 17th – 2.4 sacks per game

Chargers: t-26th – 1.8 sacks per game