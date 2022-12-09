ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Madison Taylor Baez joins us to talk about ‘Let the Right One In’ ahead of season finale

By Sam Rubin, Emily Evans
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpOT7_0jdKmwvl00

Madison Taylor Baez joined us to talk all about the season finale of “Let the Right One In.” She spoke about how she’s been acting since the age of 7 and shared that she had a day off in the middle of filming for “Let the Right One In” to appear on “America’s Got Talent.”

The season finale of “Let the Right One In” airs this Sunday night at 10 p.m. on Showtime.
The full first season is available to stream on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who gained fame as the DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died. He was 40 years old. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boss died at a hotel or motel on Dec. 13. On Wednesday morning, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, issued a statement to People magazine about her husband’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
HollywoodLife

Clarence Gilyard Jr.: 5 Things To Know About ‘Top Gun’ & ‘Die Hard’ Star Dead At 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr. was an actor, author, and university professor. He starred in the original ‘Top Gun’ movie. He died at the age of 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. passed away at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Clarence was a professor, confirmed his death in a statement on November 28, according to Variety. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” said UNLV film chair Heather Addison. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”
PARADISE, NV
KTLA

Cause of death revealed for Ronnie Turner, son of Ike and Tina Turner

Authorities have released the cause of death for Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband Ike. Turner died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. He also appeared to also be suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is […]
tvinsider.com

Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises

Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
KTLA

12 people rescued from possible human smuggling boat in Huntington Beach

Authorities are investigating after 12 sickened people were rescued from a boat in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night. The passengers on board were found suffering from an unknown illness while one person had a possible leg injury, said the Huntington Beach Fire Department. The passengers’ identities have not been released. Authorities received reports of a […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy