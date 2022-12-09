Madison Taylor Baez joins us to talk about ‘Let the Right One In’ ahead of season finale

Madison Taylor Baez joined us to talk all about the season finale of “Let the Right One In.” She spoke about how she’s been acting since the age of 7 and shared that she had a day off in the middle of filming for “Let the Right One In” to appear on “America’s Got Talent.”

The season finale of “Let the Right One In” airs this Sunday night at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

The full first season is available to stream on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 9, 2022

