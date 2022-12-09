Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
Marines get last delivery of iconic H-1 helicopter. But don't call it the 'end of an era' yet
After six decades and multiple upgrades over the years, the last new H-1 helicopter — an AH-1Z Viper — arrived at Camp Pendleton this month
The ‘Bablylon’ sound team on the notorious elephant scene and other film secrets [Exclusive Video Interview]
When it came time to staff up the sound department for his epic Hollywood drama “Babylon,” director Damien Chazelle enlisted some of his Oscar-nominated “La La Land” and “First Man” collaborators to bring the project to aural life. It was a good thing, too: “Babylon” is an ambitious and unhinged tour-de-force that tracks Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures and includes blood, sweat, tears, other bodily fluids, and even snake venom — and all the accompanying sounds. “I remember when I started reading it, I got to about page six and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh if this film...
SFGate
Netflix, White Claw Team Up for ‘Glass Onion’ Fan Game
Hard seltzer White Claw has teamed up with Netflix to devise a limited-edition murder-mystery game that represents the latest in joint promotional ventures between the streaming giant and a major marketer. More from Variety. Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tom Arnold, Mark Pellegrino to Star in Comedy Series 'Underdeveloped' (TV News Roundup)
SFGate
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers
Though two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver wrapped his performance as Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, his work in the sci-fi genre is far from over. The trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming feature “65” sees Driver return to outer space — but this time, as an astronaut who crash lands on Earth… 65 million years ago.
‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ Prequel Feature In The Works From Baboon Animation and IQI Media
A prequel feature and series inspired by British writer A.A. Milnes children’s classic Winnie-the-Pooh is under development, in a joint production between U.S. companies Baboon Animation and IQI Media. The project has been unveiled less than a year after the original 1926 book entered the public domain in the United States on January 1, 2022, although it remains protected under copyright laws in other countries, including the U.K. The productions are being spearheaded by DreamWorks alumnae Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens), who will direct, and co-write with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show). “We’re telling the surprising origin story...
Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes
If you know watches, you know Panerai — they of the famously oversized, cushion-shaped cases, sandwich dials and distinct crown guards. You know that they’ve been worn by some of the world’s most stylish and bold individuals, from Hollywood’s elite to fashion and design icons. You might even be aware of the brand’s rich military heritage dating back to the early twentieth century when they first created timepieces for the Italian Navy.
SFGate
‘Matilda’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Avatar’ Sequel Looms
Sony/TriStar Pictures’ “Matilda the Musical” stayed in pole position at the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row. The Roald Dahl adaptation added £2.1 million ($2.6 million) for a total of £10.7 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. In...
20 Very Fascinating Things I Learned This Week That Quite Literally Blew My Mind
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
The V-2 Rocket: Rise Of The Space Race And Cold War Missiles
Public DomainOriginally a terrifying Nazi vengeance weapon, the V-2 made the many missile and rocket projects in the post-war period possible.
defensenews.com
US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
U.S. Army testing armored electric pickup from Canoo
Electric truck startup Canoo has provided the U.S. Army with an experimental Light Tactical Vehicle based on its electric pickup that can be used for carrying cargo.
CNET
Supersonic Travel Without the Sonic Boom: Inside NASA's X-59 Plane
For decades, flying faster than the speed of sound has meant speeding across the skies in an aircraft that creates a powerful sonic boom -- a huge noise that travels down to the ground below like a crack of thunder. But imagine being able to travel across the world at...
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
Comments / 0