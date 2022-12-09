ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marinelink.com

New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
GoldDerby

The ‘Bablylon’ sound team on the notorious elephant scene and other film secrets [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it came time to staff up the sound department for his epic Hollywood drama “Babylon,” director Damien Chazelle enlisted some of his Oscar-nominated “La La Land” and “First Man” collaborators to bring the project to aural life. It was a good thing, too: “Babylon” is an ambitious and unhinged tour-de-force that tracks Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures and includes blood, sweat, tears, other bodily fluids, and even snake venom — and all the accompanying sounds. “I remember when I started reading it, I got to about page six and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh if this film...
SFGate

Netflix, White Claw Team Up for ‘Glass Onion’ Fan Game

Hard seltzer White Claw has teamed up with Netflix to devise a limited-edition murder-mystery game that represents the latest in joint promotional ventures between the streaming giant and a major marketer. More from Variety. Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tom Arnold, Mark Pellegrino to Star in Comedy Series 'Underdeveloped' (TV News Roundup)
Deadline

‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ Prequel Feature In The Works From Baboon Animation and IQI Media

A prequel feature and series inspired by British writer A.A. Milnes children’s classic Winnie-the-Pooh is under development, in a joint production between U.S. companies Baboon Animation and IQI Media. The project has been unveiled less than a year after the original 1926 book entered the public domain in the United States on January 1, 2022, although it remains protected under copyright laws in other countries, including the U.K. The productions are being spearheaded by DreamWorks alumnae Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens), who will direct, and co-write with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show). “We’re telling the surprising origin story...
InsideHook

Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes

If you know watches, you know Panerai — they of the famously oversized, cushion-shaped cases, sandwich dials and distinct crown guards. You know that they’ve been worn by some of the world’s most stylish and bold individuals, from Hollywood’s elite to fashion and design icons. You might even be aware of the brand’s rich military heritage dating back to the early twentieth century when they first created timepieces for the Italian Navy.
SFGate

‘Matilda’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Avatar’ Sequel Looms

Sony/TriStar Pictures’ “Matilda the Musical” stayed in pole position at the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row. The Roald Dahl adaptation added £2.1 million ($2.6 million) for a total of £10.7 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. In...
defensenews.com

US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
SFGate

The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
