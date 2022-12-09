Read full article on original website
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
5 Keys To A New York Jets Victory Over The Lions On Sunday
If New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect a BIG receipt on Sunday, he is going to have to guide his group to a victory over one of the hottest teams in football, don't laugh, the Detroit Lions. Second year head coach Dan Campbell has led his revitalized Lions to a 5-1 record over the last six games. Detroit started the season 1-6 and now the head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1pm, hunting for an NFC playoff birth. The Jets themselves are looking to jump back into the playoff picture. Here are 5 keys to victory for Robert Saleh and Gang Green this week.
Report: Josh Allen Is the Reason Cole Beasley is Back in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park this Saturday. The game will be a nationally televised matchup on The NFL Network. The Bills have won four straight games but if you have watched the last month or...
Tua Has Never Faced The Weather He Faces in Buffalo on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park on Saturday Night, for what will be a nationally televised game on The NFL Network. It will also be aired locally in Buffalo on channel 7. The Bills (10-3) are first in the AFC East and hold down the number...
Buffalo Bills Star Sold Sprawling Estate-He’s Back! Will New Owners Rent to Him?
Cole Beasley is back with the Buffalo Bills but we aren't sure if the new owners of his estate will let him rent from them. When he left the Bills, he put his Orchard Park home on the market. It sold on October 17th for $1.2 million. Check out Cole's...
Brandon Beane Explains How The Bills Re-Signed Cole Beasley
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
These Ten Stories Left New York Sports Fans Shocked and Amazed in 2022
2022 can be described many different ways by New York sports fans, but boring definitely isn't one of those ways. Across the board, New York's professional sports teams went through some of the highest highs, and lowest lows, over the past 365 days. Some contended for championships and won game-after-game in a row, while others dealt with terrible performances in games, and embarrassing off-the-court headlines that weighed them down for months at a time.
A New York Giants’ Coach is Under Fire, But Here’s Why Blaming Him is Wrong
As the calendar hit the month of December, a heavy dose of reality was hitting the New York Giants. Once the darlings of the National Football League, the Giants have turned back into a metaphorical pumpkin in the back half of the season. Yes, New York still clings to a playoff spot, but the team is 1-4-1 in its last six games. The offense has been pedestrian throughout the season, but the difference between the first seven games and the most recent six, has been the play of the battered-and-bruised defense.
Bills Player Takes a Shot at the Jets Front Office After the Win
The Buffalo Bills' biggest over over recent years has been the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs have now took a run at that distinction, after the back-to-back playoff matchups. However, we are now starting to see the Miami Dolphins come back into focus for a bitter rival, and...
Is Adrian Peterson retired? Find out what records the NFL running back holds
Adrian Peterson has played for seven franchises during his NFL career and is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in league history.
Hear What The Adirondack Thunder’s Patrick Grasso Told Us
We were joined earlier this afternoon by Patrick Grasso of the Adirondack Thunder. He is their leading goal scorer and is very talented. Below is our full interview with him enjoy!. Former NHLer Barry Melrose's Home in Glens Falls. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens Falls, former...
Roaring Lions Could Bite New York’s Jets and Giants With A Win
New York football was riding high after Week 9 of the NFL season ended. All three franchises, the Bills, the Jets and the Giants were securely playing into the playoff picture, much to the surprise of Big Blue and some Gang Green fans. In Detroit, going into Week 9 was, unfortunately, more of the same for Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell's team was 1-6 and fans were beginning to lose patience. Oh, what a difference a few weeks make.
How Big Of A Must Win Is Sunday Night’s Game For The NY Giants?
The New York Giants could be in danger of missing the playoffs. They have been slipping over their last seven games as they are clinging to the #7 seed as of today. The Eagles just totally dominated them on Sunday and it showed some glaring concerns for this team. Their lack of weapons is a major problem and won't go away for the remainder of the season. Daniel Jones can barely survive in the pocket as the offensive line has been very poor lately outside of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. Here is my quick take on the Giants recent struggles from the Times Union:
