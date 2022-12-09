Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million
Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
iheart.com
Des Moines' Wesley Acres Celebrates "The Mansion" Renovation
(Des Moines, IA) -- One of Des Moines oldest mansions has undergone a $25 million renovation. "The Mansion" is known as the heart of the Wesley Acres' Retirement Campus at 35th and Grand Avenue. Among the new amenities planned to open in the near future include a bed and breakfast and a pub for residents, family, friends, and neighbors.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
KCCI.com
Des Moines community mourns special education associate killed in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines community is morning the loss ofNatasha Williams. Police say Natasha Williams was found dead in her home on Monday. Mia Williams described her sister Natasha Williams as a loving mother and grandmother, a trusted sister and a great person. Mia Williams and...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Sees Pet Food Pantry Demand Soar
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has distributed more than 130 thousand pounds of pet food this year, a 200% increase over 2021. The ARL's Pet Food Pantry began during the pandemic and is now held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. The next one is Wednesday, December 14th, from 2-3:30 at 1615 SE 14th Street, Des Moines. The ARL also partners with DMARC and the Food Bank of Iowa to add pet food and supplies along with human food at distribution sites. Walk-in pantries at ARL Animal Services are also open six days a week for pets in need.
who13.com
Iowa awaits rain & ice as snow slams coasts
Des Moines, Iowa — Dual storm systems are slamming both coasts of the country on Monday with snow in the Northeast and heavy snow in the California mountains. Snow in Massachusetts of around 3 inches snarled traffic and wrecked havoc on flights, while the Sierra Nevada mountains got another round of powder that would end up being measured by the foot.
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
Mother, Son From Central Iowa Going To Trial On Capitol Riot Charges
(Washington, DC) — A mother and son from central Iowa will go to trial this week on charges relating to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny face over a dozen combined charges, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, and acts of violence in the Capitol grounds. They both go to trial on Wednesday.
KCCI.com
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son
WASHINGTON — As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a Washington courtroom for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty to a single count. Her son, Salvador, continued on to trial Wednesday.
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police respond to three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on the 1700 block of Fleur Drive around 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Police say first responders arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of...
KCCI.com
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
Iowa Lawsuit Claims Station Knowingly Sold Gas to Arsonist
An insurance company representing the owner of an apartment building that was set on fire in Des Moines last year is suing an area gas station, claiming workers knowingly sold gasoline to the alleged arsonist prior to his act. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch:. State Auto Property and Casualty...
In These Times
The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is “staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies after his truck crashes into tractor-trailer
BOONE, Iowa — An Ogden man is dead after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer. It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m., just east of Boone on Highway 30. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage, of Ogden, was driving a pickup truck when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Edward B. Adams, of Pleasant Hill.
Comments / 0