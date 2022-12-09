Davids lone supporter in Kansas delegation of same-sex, interracial marriage reform bill

Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Kobach nominates former federal prosecutor to serve as KBI director
TOPEKA — Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach said Tuesday he would nominate a former Republican rival to be director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Kobach, who won a three-person primary before narrowly winning election in November, said he would seek Kansas Senate confirmation of Tony Mattivi, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney for 20 years before retiring in 2020. Mattivi was among three candidates in the GOP primary.
lawrencekstimes.com
Iridescent Riffel: Transgender Kansans face energized enemies. The words you use can make a difference. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: Libraries serve communities, not aggrieved parents. Kansans can learn from challenged books. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Comments / 0