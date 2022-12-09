ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

757 Colts continue national championship tradition for Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — While Phoebus and Maury were making their entrances to state championship games on Saturday, a few up-and-coming middle schoolers from the area were in Florida trying to be like the Phantoms and Commodores. "It's everything, just watching the high school teams and know one day,...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Local Facebook group giving back through the "Kindness Rocks Project"

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — You may find a decorated surprise of colorful stones of fun cartoons or motivational messages. Well, if you happen to stumble across these, you're looking at the work of the "Norfolk Rocks" of the Hampton Roads. This Facebook group has grown to over five thousand...
NORFOLK, VA

