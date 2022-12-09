ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs

BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
PAX Debuts New PAX Era Device and High Purity THC

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced the launch of its latest cannabis experience—the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pod, the fourth cannabis product to come to market from PAX this year. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup offers consumers more vapor and a new anti-clog feature, while PAX High Purity THC pods offer a high potency experience at the brand’s most accessible price point to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005039/en/ The newest device from PAX’s rechargeable closed-loop battery and pod system, PAX Era, has been re-engineered to heat faster and produce more vapor. (Photo: Business Wire)
