Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New PAX Era Device And High Purity THC Pods
Global cannabis brand PAX will announce the launch of its latest cannabis experience: the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pods, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. This is the fourth cannabis product PAX is releasing in 2022. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup...
PAX Debuts New PAX Era Device and High Purity THC
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced the launch of its latest cannabis experience—the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pod, the fourth cannabis product to come to market from PAX this year. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup offers consumers more vapor and a new anti-clog feature, while PAX High Purity THC pods offer a high potency experience at the brand’s most accessible price point to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005039/en/ The newest device from PAX’s rechargeable closed-loop battery and pod system, PAX Era, has been re-engineered to heat faster and produce more vapor. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0