PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced the launch of its latest cannabis experience—the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pod, the fourth cannabis product to come to market from PAX this year. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup offers consumers more vapor and a new anti-clog feature, while PAX High Purity THC pods offer a high potency experience at the brand's most accessible price point to date. The newest device from PAX's rechargeable closed-loop battery and pod system, PAX Era, has been re-engineered to heat faster and produce more vapor.

