ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02I0OI_0jdKlSbs00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said.

The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog wouldn’t let go.

Another neighbor fired a single round, killing the dog, according to police.

The girl suffered minor to moderate injury, police said. The pit bull did not have a microchip and no owner could be found. Bakersfield City Animal Control responded to the scene.

The gun was legally-owned, police said. Berryessa Court is south of East Panama Lane and east of South H Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

Related
Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police searching for two men accused of fraud

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle, accused of being involved in a fraud investigation. According to Bakersfield police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at around 2:24 p.m., at Best Buy located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk woman, 36

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Raquel Marquez, 36. Marquez was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., at the 700 block of 8th Street. According to the police department, Marquez is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity. The police department describes Marquez as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felonies in gas station assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced a potential life term in prison if convicted as charged was acquitted of two felonies in connection with an assault at a gas station and released from custody. A jury on Monday acquitted Jesse Quincy Collins of attempted robbery and felony assault, instead convicting him of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in fatal SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Jose De Jesus Cipres-Zamudio, 37, of Bakersfield, as the man killed in a solo crash Monday after his vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer truck on Spring Creek Loop. He died at the scene, said the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Man convicted in 2018 South Taft murder

A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft. The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6. Sherrell was arrested on June...
TAFT, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco police chief begins plans for city police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco’s new police chief has started preparing plans to put together the city’s police department. The city of Wasco had its police chief for less than a week but during that time he’s made a plan to put together the police department. That includes recruitment efforts and a temporary timeline. Wasco […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy