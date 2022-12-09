Read full article on original website
Road and General Funds receipts for November 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. — State Budget Director reported that General Fund receipts rose 5.3 percent in November compared to last year. Total revenues for the month were $1,231.6 million, the third consecutive month in which revenues have surpassed one billion dollars. Receipts have now risen 6.4 percent for the first five months of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 10.8 percent through the first five months of FY23.
Ag Commissioner announces five county fair grant awards
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Five Kentucky county fairs boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of announcing...
Utilities: How to Lessen Winter Heating Costs
Business owners and plant managers across Kentucky looking to rein in energy costs amid rising prices may find a ray of sunshine as utilities across the commonwealth are offering resources and programs to help them manage their energy use. In 2022, commercial rents, supplies and service costs have risen at...
Public policy: Kentucky May Be in the Green
On Nov. 15, Gov. Andy Beshear made a major policy move and political play: He signed an executive order decriminalizing the use of marijuana for medical conditions like epilepsy, cancer, terminal illness and multiple sclerosis. The executive order has three key stipulations:. • The cannabis must be lawfully purchased in...
Local small business owners graduate from SBA T.H.R.I.V.E.
WASHINGTON — Eighteen small business owners will be honored by the Kentucky District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Business leaders who have completed the 2022 SBA T.H.R.I.V.E Emerging Leaders Reimagined Program will be recognized during this graduation ceremony. T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined provides entrepreneurship education and training...
Nonprofit Spotlight: Helping Those in Need Help Themselves
It is one of the most naturally beautiful parts of Kentucky, but the hollers of Eastern Kentucky are also home to some of the poorest counties in the state. Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has been committed to providing self-help human services programming in this region for nearly 60 years. CAP...
Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Jaime Green as County Judge/Executive of Lyon County. Appointed Chris Campbell as a City Commissioner for the City of Campton. Appointed David Figg and Jack Porter as members of the Kentucky Lottery...
Exploring Kentucky: Ouita’s Empire
With so many eating options in Central Kentucky, choosing can sometimes be daunting…unless, of course, you stick with a restaurant that’s locally owned, uses as much fresh local meat and produce as possible, and is staffed by knowledgeable, caring servers. That description fits any of Ouita Michel’s nine...
