FRANKFORT, Ky. — State Budget Director reported that General Fund receipts rose 5.3 percent in November compared to last year. Total revenues for the month were $1,231.6 million, the third consecutive month in which revenues have surpassed one billion dollars. Receipts have now risen 6.4 percent for the first five months of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 10.8 percent through the first five months of FY23.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO