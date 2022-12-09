Read full article on original website
Related
sonomamag.com
Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close
The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
sonomamag.com
The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway
With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 12.13.22
“Eenie weenie chili beanie, the spirits are about to speak!” Anybody out there remember where this famous quote came from? Here’s a hint… Boris Badenov referred to this dynamic duo as “Moose ‘n’ Squirrel.” Okay, times up! It’s a line from the Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, which aired from 1959 through 1964. Like most kids, I would watch cartoons, but this was pretty much the only one I really liked because it was silly in a Three Stooges sort of way – full of puns, sarcasm, self-referential dialog, and other socially unacceptable wordplays, especially so for impressionable children like I was. I would watch the show with friends, laughing hysterically – but they didn’t really get it. I could relate to the patience and empathy of Rocket J Squirrel, marveled at the perseverance of Bullwinkle J Moose, who never stopped trying despite his constant failures, and sneered at the comic depiction of Boris Badenov, Natasha Fatale, and Fearless Leader. This, to me, was cartooning at its comic best. Okay, maybe I’m entering into my second childhood, but I hope you don’t mind me including references to the show throughout this music schedule. Here’s the live music guide for the week of 12/13 through 12/19…
sonomacountygazette.com
County of Sonoma funds two urban open space projects in Petaluma, Santa Rosa
More parkland will come to Santa Rosa and Petaluma thanks to the Sonoma County Ag + Open Space Board of Directors who approved $1.95 million for the Lower Colgan Creek Restoration and Neighborhood Park Land Acquisition and the Helen Putnam Regional Park Extension Project. Both projects will add land to existing parks, restore key natural resources and help bring long-planned open space projects to fruition.
lakecountybloom.com
Hospice Services of Lake County to Host Two Ceremonies of Remembrance
Hospice Services of Lake County is hosting two ceremonies of remembrance, the “Light Up a Life” events, this year. The public is invited to these candle-lighting ceremonies that celebrate the memories of family, friends and loved ones who have gone before us. Ceremonies will be in Lakeport on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and in Lower Lake on Thursday, Dec. 15.
sonomasun.com
Bob Cannard moves on from Green String Farm
Bob Cannard hasn’t just been a superlative organic farmer, though he has been that. He has also been an advocate for regenerative agriculture, living close to the land, and banning all chemical herbicides and pesticides, like glyphosate, in California. His flagship farm and farm stand Green String which sits on the edge of Petaluma, recently announced it would shut down on Christmas Eve 2022. It’s a big loss for Bay Area shoppers who want quality fruits, vegetables and meats.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Symphony Announces Annual Christmas Concert
The Lake County Symphony Christmas concert is back, live and in person at the Soper Reese Theatre. It all takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, and features traditional holiday orchestral music, an audience carol sing-along, and a performance by singer, songwriter, and producer Andre Williams. Williams will sing three-holiday selections in the Symphony’s first live holiday show since the Covid shutdown.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project
West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Emerald Cup Harvest Ball 2022
Enthusiasts from all over the world gathered all weekend at the Nineteenth Annual Emerald Cup at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, to immerse themselves in all they love about the cannabis plant and culture. As the festival’s website reflects, the event was, “rooted in community and celebrating the...
mendofever.com
Citing Poor Meat Quality, Mendocino County’s Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Again
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is continuing the temporary recreational crab trap restriction in Fishing Zones 3, 4, 5 and 6 due to presence of humpback whales and the potential for entanglement from trap gear. The recreational crab trap restriction for Fishing Zones 1 and 2 was lifted on Nov. 28, 2022. CDFW reminds recreational crabbers that take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is allowed during a temporary trap restriction.
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023
The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
mendofever.com
Subject In Store With Two Firearms, Subject On Over Crossing With Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg diver spots critically endangered sunflower sea star, “the natural predator we need”
FORT BRAGG, CA, 12/9/22 — On Tuesday, after harvesting some red urchin, commercial urchin diver Grant Downie swam along the seafloor to check out conditions at a spot a couple miles south of Noyo Harbor. The seafloor quickly turned to purple urchin barren, a typical sight in Mendocino’s starkly changed underwater habitat. But then Downie saw a creature he hadn’t come across in more than six years: a sunflower sea star.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Hank,’ ‘Daisy,’ ‘Faith’ and the dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has more new dogs needing to go to new homes during the holiday season. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Australian shepherd, border collie, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff pit bull, shepherd and wire-haired terrier.
NBC Bay Area
Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning
Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
Comments / 0