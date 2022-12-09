ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 22

Lashawn Washington
4d ago

THIS IS WHY THE WORLD IN SUCH A PLACE OF DISOBEDIENCE BECAUSE OF🤡s like the ones who faces splattered all over the news and because of you🤡s America HAS A SIN PROBLEM NOT CRIME YALL ARE SO HATEFUL AND ITS GETTING WORSE BY THE SECONDS NOBODY TALKS OR WANTS TO HEAR ABOUT JESUS CHRIST AND HIM CRUCIFIED ALL YALL TALK ABOUT IS AND MAKE FUN OF BLACK PEOPLE, YOUNG PEOPLE , POLITICS BUT CHRIST DONT CARE ABOUT SKIN COLOR NEITHER KNO POLITICS HE CARES MORE SO ABOUT US REPENTING AND TURNING FROM OUR UGLY LOW DOWN SINFUL WAYS AND SOUL I 🙏🏾FOR US ALL CUZ WHEN CHRIST START TO SHO U HOBU TRULY ARE AND WHAT U LOOK LIKE IN FRONT OF A MIRROR SPIRITUALLY IT WILL MAKE OR SHOULD MAKE U CHANGE THIS IS WHAT I KNO NOT NOBODY TELLING ME. I wAS BEYOND HATEFUL AND EVIL AT ONE TIME HAD A SPIRITUAL HEART CONDITION UNTIL I SURRENDERED TO CHRIST AS THE LORD TO SHO U THE ERROR OF YOUR WAYS IF U WANT CHANGE NOT CONDONING THESE🤡s JESUS CHRIST DIED FOR US ALL SOME OF YALL SO EVIL AND HATEFUL AND EVIL BUT I 🙏🏾for us ALL

Reply
6
Delores Mitchell
4d ago

Its a.azing how these women can go to jail for stealing $17000 worth of items but Mississippi officials can steal millions from their welfare system and not be punished at all!!!

Reply(1)
6
Suntanningrebel
4d ago

Don't they have to be walking out the door to their car before being caught for shoplifting? When shopping at Super 1 Foods in Crowley, I put my items in a resuable super I bag. Then I put it on the casheir ring everything up. One day an employee came up to me and said "you got one of these- shopping bags" That should have triggered me that everyone in the store was accusing me of stealing. They and the security guard finally went far enough for me to contact the corporate office.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.”. The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said...
NATCHEZ, MS
WAFB

Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Several vehicles hit, 2 arrests made after Madison police chase

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and a woman have been arrested after leading Madison police on a chase with several vehicle being hit in the process. It began around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon when officers along Grandview Boulevard in Madison were alerted to a vehicle that was reported to be involved in a felony shoplifting/theft and assault in Missouri.
MADISON, MS
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say

One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy