Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers High Four-Star Athlete, Multiple Football Visitors Salute Campus Experience
The Bearcats recruiting train is pumping out steam right now.
Prep Sports Notebook: Holy Cross at CovCath game will feature two of area’s top basketball players
Senior guards Jacob Meyer and Evan Ipsaro were voted the top two boys basketball players in Northern Kentucky in a preseason poll of local coaches and they’ve certainly lived up to expectations during the first two weeks of the season. Meyer is averaging 33.6 points and 10 rebounds for...
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Monster coaching drama as Louisville, Cincinnati renew ‘Keg of Nails’ rivalry in Boston
Two interim head coaches and plenty of missing key players are casting a shadow as Cincinnati faces Louisville on Saturday
WKRC
What to expect from the Satterfield era at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Scott Satterfield era has begun at the University of Cincinnati and that brings plenty of questions as to what it's going to look like. Mo Egger of ESPN 1530 joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel on the Sports Authority to discuss the hire and what to expect from the new Bearcats football coach.
lanereport.com
Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Jaime Green as County Judge/Executive of Lyon County. Appointed Chris Campbell as a City Commissioner for the City of Campton. Appointed David Figg and Jack Porter as members of the Kentucky Lottery...
UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Quarterback, Louisville Previously In Top-Four Schools
Cincinnati is going after a few dual-threat talents in this class.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces. Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive. “What we decided...
UC Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Safety
Scott Satterfield just flipped a commit from his old school.
linknky.com
Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys upset North Oldham
The Simon Kenton Pioneers boys basketball team (3-1 overall) earned a huge 56-48 win over the defending 8th Region champion North Oldham Mustangs (4-1). Simon Kenton put three players in double figures. Junior guard Travis Krohman led the way scoring 25 points. Senior 7-foot-3 center/forward Gabe Dynes scored 15 and sophomore point guard Jay Bilton scored 10.
953wiki.com
MCHS Principal Resigns
Effective immediately, Mr. Don Cowper has resigned from his position as principal of Madison Consolidated High School. Mr. Ronnie Lawhead has been named the interim Principal at the high school effective immediately. We will work together as a district and school administrative team to make this a smooth transition for...
lanereport.com
Ag Commissioner announces five county fair grant awards
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Five Kentucky county fairs boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of announcing...
The River: A fascination with steamboats of the rivers and the men and women who worked, lived on them
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. Charlie Ipcar, a preeminent...
Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout
The game has a full crowd at Fifth Third Arena for the first time since 2018.
kentuckytoday.com
Cunningham to skip Fenway Bowl; Domann will start for 4th time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Already operating with a thin coaching staff, Louisville's football team (7-5) will also be seriously shorthanded on the field for its Wasabi Fenway Bowl matchup against Cincinnati (9-3) next Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston. Fifth-year quarterback Malik Cunningham is opting out of the bowl game...
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier nearly gives away the Crosstown Shootout, Wes Miller won't let them
In a rivalry game on the road, it is vital to get out to a good start to take the opposing fans out of it. Xavier came out in the first Crosstown Shootout played with fans at Fifth Third Arena since 2018 and did just that. The Musketeers dominated the first half with swarming defense and relentless, surgical offense to storm to a commanding lead. Everything Xavier has done well this season was on display. Cincinnati looked absolutely clueless as to how to generate offense against a Xavier squad that seemed to pick up where they left off defensively against West Virginia. When Jack Nunge (18/3/3) cashed out on a jumper to put Xavier up 13-1 after less than 4 minutes had been played, it was easy to see this one being another laugher, following on from last season's almost effortless surrender by UC. The Bearcats would present little fightback in the first 20 minutes, only getting back within single digits momentarily before another Xavier offensive avalanche, this on capped by an Adam Kunkel (6/2/2) three from staggering range. Souley Boum (21/6/3) would account for 13 of Xavier's 41 points in the opening frame and Zach Freemantle's (14/12/3) tip in would stretch Xavier's lead to 17, the largest of the game, heading into the half.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat
CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
Comments / 0