Kirstie Alley Dies: "Star Trek" and "Cheers" Actress
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, her family announced on Monday, December 5. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, William "True" and Lillie Parker, said in a statement posted to her Instagram.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Tim Allen talks 'close' friendship with Tom Hanks: 'Very different person than me'
Toy Story actors Tim Allen and Tom Hanks share a friendship that seemingly goes “to infinity and beyond.”
Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall
NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto
The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House Curses Out Actor Who Was Taking Pictures with Fans on Property: 'Scammer'
The homeowner has since apologized to actor Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the iconic holiday movie The owner of the infamous A Christmas Story house was not quite in the holiday spirit earlier this week. In a video posted by TMZ, actor Yano Anaya — who played Grover Dill in the 1983 Christmas comedy — gets cursed out by the property's owner, Brian Jones, for taking pictures with fans on the house's front steps. "Get the f— off my house," Jones yells at the actor repeatedly in...
Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer
Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
‘Elvis’: Austin Butler’s Full Elvis Presley Concerts Will Be Shown In a New 4-Hour Version of the Movie
'Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann has talked about the 4-hour cut of 'Elvis' that includes full concerts of Austin Butler performing as Elvis Presley.
Rita Wilson Says 'I Still Have Conversations' with Friends and Family Who've Died
The producer and singer spoke to PEOPLE Monday night about the inspiration behind her new song for the movie A Man Called Otto Rita Wilson believes in keeping the conversation going long after someone is gone. In fact, the 66-year-old producer and singer's new song "Till You're Home," for the movie A Man Called Otto, was inspired by the notion. "Well, it sort of was inspired because when my dad died, Mike Nichols, who was our friend, said, 'the conversation continues,'" she told PEOPLE at the movie's Los Angeles...
‘Spoiler Alert’ Is Jim Parsons’s Latest Passion Project — Is It Based on a True Story?
Since Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper for the final time on The Big Bang Theory, the actor has challenged himself to take on more challenging roles about some LGBTQ+ experiences. After starring in queer dramas like The Boys in the Band with Matt Bomer in 2020, Jim will soon return...
Why Sally Field was impressed with 'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons
Sally Field discussed what it was like working with "The Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons. She revealed she was impressed with his improv skills on set.
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers
Though two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver wrapped his performance as Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, his work in the sci-fi genre is far from over. The trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming feature “65” sees Driver return to outer space — but this time, as an astronaut who crash lands on Earth… 65 million years ago.
Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers
Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"
Meg Ryan at a Gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2021Amy Sussman/Getty Images. Actor-turned-Director Meg Ryan, a Fairfield, Connecticut native who graduated from Bethel high school. Moving to New York, Ryan attended New York University where she majored in journalism.
Kirstie Alley Was So Excited For Her ‘Star Trek’ Role That She Slept With The Ears On
Since the news broke of Kirstie Alley‘s sudden death at the age of 71, many stars who have worked with Kirstie came forward to share stories about her. The director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Nicholas Meyer, opened up about working with Kirstie on the film and how she was so excited to get the role.
Will Sharpe Breaks Down ‘The White Lotus’ Finale: What Happened Between Ethan and Daphne?
Ethan’s calm exterior finally bubbled over in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus.” After a tense brunch, the tech entrepreneur, played by Will Sharpe, confronts wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), questioning whether she had sex with Cameron (Theo James). More from Variety. 'The White Lotus': Mike...
