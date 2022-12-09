ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

Kirstie Alley Dies: "Star Trek" and "Cheers" Actress

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, her family announced on Monday, December 5. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, William "True" and Lillie Parker, said in a statement posted to her Instagram.
tvinsider.com

Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall

NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto

The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marconews.com

Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)

Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
People

Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House Curses Out Actor Who Was Taking Pictures with Fans on Property: 'Scammer'

The homeowner has since apologized to actor Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the iconic holiday movie The owner of the infamous A Christmas Story house was not quite in the holiday spirit earlier this week.  In a video posted by TMZ, actor Yano Anaya — who played Grover Dill in the 1983 Christmas comedy — gets cursed out by the property's owner, Brian Jones, for taking pictures with fans on the house's front steps.  "Get the f— off my house," Jones yells at the actor repeatedly in...
CLEVELAND, OH
ComicBook

Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer

Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
People

Rita Wilson Says 'I Still Have Conversations' with Friends and Family Who've Died

The producer and singer spoke to PEOPLE Monday night about the inspiration behind her new song for the movie A Man Called Otto Rita Wilson believes in keeping the conversation going long after someone is gone. In fact, the 66-year-old producer and singer's new song "Till You're Home," for the movie A Man Called Otto, was inspired by the notion. "Well, it sort of was inspired because when my dad died, Mike Nichols, who was our friend, said, 'the conversation continues,'" she told PEOPLE at the movie's Los Angeles...
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers

Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy