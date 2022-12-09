ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KOOL 96.5

Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?

As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident

A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

How the Icey Conditions and Technology this Winter in Idaho Could Make you Money

Winter is coming and officially begins on December 21, but the Magic Valley has already seen early signs of what is to come. Multiple times we have seen snow this year, and while the ice hasn't been terrible, there have been spots that have been a little slick a few mornings and nights. The inevitable is coming, and soon the ground will be white for days and weeks, possibly months at a time, as well as slick as an ice skating rink. While many dread these days of the year, it can be a great chance to create some memories, laughs, and potentially money as well.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…

When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case

Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Idaho May Be the Best State to Have a Job In

Most of us will spend more time at work in our life than we will at home or on vacation, and finding a job that makes you happy isn't easy, but is vital for your mental sanity. Spending so much time at work, if you hate your job, makes getting up every day a little bit harder. Ever since the pandemic, job openings have been posted across the country, but many found themselves laid off during the pandemic as well. If you are looking for a job and one that makes you happy, where is the best place in the country to look, and how does Idaho compare to other states?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

