Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?
As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
Ban Of Public Drag Performances? One Twin Falls Event Is Hoping To Stop It
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
Idaho Reddit User Makes Case For Weed Over Authorized Alcoholism
The alcohol versus marijuana debate is one that has been carried out by healthcare professionals for decades. A recent Idaho Reddit user bluntly, and astutely, questioned the state's willingness to allow bottles to empty over cached bowls. Many of us have errands to run on our lunch breaks. For many...
Idaho Hunters Experience the Sting of the “Taylor Swift Effect”
Idaho's Department of Fish and Game hosted its annual hunting tag sale last week. In years past, the event has come and gone with little-to-no attention, making the 2022 sale an anomaly. The Switch to Digital. In 2020, Idaho Fish and Game transitioned to digital tag sales through Go Outdoors...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
How the Icey Conditions and Technology this Winter in Idaho Could Make you Money
Winter is coming and officially begins on December 21, but the Magic Valley has already seen early signs of what is to come. Multiple times we have seen snow this year, and while the ice hasn't been terrible, there have been spots that have been a little slick a few mornings and nights. The inevitable is coming, and soon the ground will be white for days and weeks, possibly months at a time, as well as slick as an ice skating rink. While many dread these days of the year, it can be a great chance to create some memories, laughs, and potentially money as well.
Majestic Northern Idaho Scenic Byways For Your Next Road Trip
With a state so rich with natural beauty its no wonder why Idaho Scenic Byways are some of the finest drives in the country. From the lakes and rivers to ghost towns and jagged peaks, no Idaho road trip would be complete without tackling these stunning byways and scenic drives in Idaho.
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Creepy Idaho Murder Cases That Need A Netflix Documentary
When it comes to true crime, one could argue that nobody does it better than Netflix. Seriously, it seems like every other week there is a true crime documentary on Netflix that goes "viral." No kidding, I just came across this documentary about this strong woman the other day who...
Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…
When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
Why Idaho May Be the Best State to Have a Job In
Most of us will spend more time at work in our life than we will at home or on vacation, and finding a job that makes you happy isn't easy, but is vital for your mental sanity. Spending so much time at work, if you hate your job, makes getting up every day a little bit harder. Ever since the pandemic, job openings have been posted across the country, but many found themselves laid off during the pandemic as well. If you are looking for a job and one that makes you happy, where is the best place in the country to look, and how does Idaho compare to other states?
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7