Linda Neet
4d ago
As a lifelong Missourian I am continually ashamed of what a majority of my fellow missionaries " think " are qualified government representatives. Between this ignorant woman, Herr Shmitt, little runner Hawley, it's harder & harder to admit what state I'm from.
Reply(16)
73
Amber Gaines
4d ago
She cried bc people want to marry others of same sex? And it’s dangerous? For who? How is any of this disrupting anyone else’s life?
Reply(21)
57
Gigi825
4d ago
What effect does this have on her? Why are Republicans so intent on pushing their religious beliefs on everyone else?
Reply(104)
110
