The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
'Magic Christmas' Lights Show in Alexandria is Well Worth the Trip
If you want to jaunt up I-49 and visit Alexandria, you can see one of my personal favorites. It's called "Magic Christmas" and it's a long-time favorite in the CENLA area.
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed. Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
Construction for new hospital takes place in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that the construction for Northern Louisiana Medical Center has begun for its location in Ruston, La. The hospital is expected to be built in three to four years.
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday. According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the forecast will be focused on Tuesday as little is to happen prior to that day, or much after. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies overnight. This is a little cooler than the lows we have seen in the last couple of days. Now stargazing or moon viewing tonight, or for the next couple of nights.
Severe weather blog: closures and information
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla is expected to see severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon. Check back for the latest updates on closures and severe weather information. SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL: Severe weather threats include flash flooding, frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes, high winds, and hail. Rainfall amounts up to 1-3″ with higher amounts +3-5″ possible.
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Jessica Lane Carroll
Jessica Lane Carroll, 39, a resident of Natchitoches, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Pauline Brian; three children, Cameron Simmons, Madison Simmons and Christian Simmons; two sisters, Destiny Pearson and Shara Carroll; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her...
Midwest style deer management working in Sabine
There is an area in Louisiana capable of naturally producing habitat amenable to growing big healthy bucks and does. Land along the Mississippi delta is rich in nutrients with plants growing naturally there that are highly nutritious. Deer that feed on such a bountiful buffet tend to grow larger bodies with bucks sporting impressive racks.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Natchitoches (Natchitoches, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Natchitoches on Tuesday. The accident happened north of Natchitoches on Interstate 49 at around 7 p.m. Two of them were attempting to change a tire when their 1999 Jeep Laredo became stuck on the shoulder of the highway.
Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Dec. 11, NASA’s Orion spacecraft safely splashed down off the coast of California, completing a successful 25-day test flight for the unmanned Artemis 1 mission, working to return humans to the Moon. Though Artemis 1 was unmanned, the successful completion of the mission...
Rapides couple arrested following I-49 road rage incident
(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a Rapides Parish couple in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-49 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 2 pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports...
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
3 Members of Beloved College Marching Band Killed When Hit by Semi Truck While Fixing Flat Tire
"Human Jukebox" band members Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck as the truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49, according to police A Louisiana college community is mourning the deaths of three marching band members, who were hit and killed by a semi truck earlier this week. The victims — Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21— were struck Tuesday evening by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, according to the Louisiana...
Arrest made after Rapides pursuit, barricade
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
Harry Babers elected to Zwolle Town Council
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two candidates were in a run-off race to become a member of the town’s council; voters throughout Sabine Parish were also asked to decide on three statewide constitutional amendments. Harry Barber, the Democrat in the race was elected to the Town Council.
Notice of Death – December 6, 2022
May 1, 1938 – December 5, 2022. Service: Thursday, December 8 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Service: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches. Curtis Lawrence Johnson. November 28, 2022. Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church,...
