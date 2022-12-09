ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed. Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the forecast will be focused on Tuesday as little is to happen prior to that day, or much after. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies overnight. This is a little cooler than the lows we have seen in the last couple of days. Now stargazing or moon viewing tonight, or for the next couple of nights.
Severe weather blog: closures and information

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla is expected to see severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon. Check back for the latest updates on closures and severe weather information. SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL: Severe weather threats include flash flooding, frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes, high winds, and hail. Rainfall amounts up to 1-3″ with higher amounts +3-5″ possible.
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Jessica Lane Carroll

Jessica Lane Carroll, 39, a resident of Natchitoches, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Pauline Brian; three children, Cameron Simmons, Madison Simmons and Christian Simmons; two sisters, Destiny Pearson and Shara Carroll; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her...
Midwest style deer management working in Sabine

There is an area in Louisiana capable of naturally producing habitat amenable to growing big healthy bucks and does. Land along the Mississippi delta is rich in nutrients with plants growing naturally there that are highly nutritious. Deer that feed on such a bountiful buffet tend to grow larger bodies with bucks sporting impressive racks.
Rapides couple arrested following I-49 road rage incident

(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a Rapides Parish couple in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-49 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 2 pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports...
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
3 Members of Beloved College Marching Band Killed When Hit by Semi Truck While Fixing Flat Tire

"Human Jukebox" band members Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck as the truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49, according to police A Louisiana college community is mourning the deaths of three marching band members, who were hit and killed by a semi truck earlier this week. The victims — Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21— were struck Tuesday evening by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, according to the Louisiana...
Arrest made after Rapides pursuit, barricade

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
Harry Babers elected to Zwolle Town Council

ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two candidates were in a run-off race to become a member of the town’s council; voters throughout Sabine Parish were also asked to decide on three statewide constitutional amendments. Harry Barber, the Democrat in the race was elected to the Town Council.
Notice of Death – December 6, 2022

May 1, 1938 – December 5, 2022. Service: Thursday, December 8 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Service: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches. Curtis Lawrence Johnson. November 28, 2022. Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church,...
