Lafayette, LA

Worried about 'porch pirates'? Acadiana BBB has tips to keep packages safe

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
With more and more holiday shoppers relying on online shopping, fears about about package thieves — or "porch pirates" — have become a growing concern.

Around a quarter of American shoppers surveyed had a package stolen from their porch in 2021, according to research from C+R Research, a market research company out of Chicago. Of those that had a package stolen, 30% said it happened more than once last year. More than half — 60% — said they knew someone who had a package stolen.

And Americans are relying heavily on online shopping. In 2021, 91% of those surveyed by C+R Research said they received at least one package a month, with 41% saying they receive at least one per week.

How will inflation impact holiday shopping in Lafayette?

The Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana, which was established in 1975 and serves seven Acadiana parishes, offered some tips on how to prevent package theft this holiday season.

"As a crime of opportunity, preventing or discouraging package theft can be accomplished in several ways, depending on the location of your residence, type, and community," the BBB said in a column submitted to The Daily Advertiser. "For instance, preventing package theft at an apartment complex in the middle of the city differs from a suburban residential community. However, consumers can use specific strategies to discourage the act no matter where they live."

Check with neighbors

Before filing a report or contacting the sender, the BBB suggests checking with neighbors to see if the package might have been accidentally delivered to the wrong address. Many delivery services take photos of a package when it's dropped off, so be sure to check the photo to make sure it's in the right spot.

Don't leave unattended packages

The BBB recommends trying to schedule deliveries when you know you will be home to avoid leaving packages outside and unattended for long periods. If scheduling the delivery isn't an option, ask neighbors if they would mind picking up packages and holding onto them while you're gone.

Ship to store

If you're ordering from a retailer that has a location near you, the BBB suggests having it shipped to the store instead. The stores require proof of purchase or ID before handing over packages, which will help avoid the "porch pirates."

Use a security camera

The BBB says a home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell helps deter package thieves, particularly when the security is highly visible. A sign that says the house is under surveillance may also ward off potential theft, and a camera will help law enforcement track down thieves.

Require a signature

Many delivery services have the option to require a signature before leaving a package, which lets you take possession of the item as soon as it is delivered. The BBB says this option works well for people who are often at home and for expensive items, but it may be difficult if your schedule and the delivery company don't match up. Also, make sure to check the company's policies; they may return the package to the sender after a certain number of attempts at delivery.

Consider a package receiving service

Some large retailers, like Amazon, have secure package-receiving locations away from your home that you can access with a key or a code. The BBB says some independent businesses also offer this service, giving you the option to designate a different delivery location for your orders and the ability to pick them up on your way home.

The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

