Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
City of Bend calls in contract crews to help clear streets, outlines snow-removal priorities
A bit earlier than usual, the city of Bend called in contract crews Sunday night to help clear streets of several inches of snow, focusing first on major streets, emergency routes and school and hospital zones before heading out into the neighborhoods. The post City of Bend calls in contract crews to help clear streets, outlines snow-removal priorities appeared first on KTVZ.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
KTVZ
Bend Fire & Rescue begins community survey on local option fire levy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- People in Bend and the surrounding Deschutes County Rural Fire District area may receive a call or a text in mid-December asking participants to answer questions about Bend Fire & Rescue services and funding. Phone calls and texts requesting survey participation begin Monday, December 12 and continue through Saturday, December 17.
KTVZ
NE Bend gas station offering free propane for the homeless
The Stop N' Go Shell has station at NE 27th Street and Highway 20 in Bend is giving up to 8 gallons of propane to the homeless on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine reopens after crash
A reported serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 between Sunriver and La Pine amid snowfall in the area, authorities said. The post Snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine reopens after crash appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it
A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!.
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
KTVZ
Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools explain decision to hold Monday classes as heavy snow prompts others to cancel
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Central Oregonians were out enjoying several inches of Sunday snowfall, school districts across the High Desert were faced with the decision to cancel, delay or hold Monday classes as scheduled, a familiar process from past winters. After Bend-La Pine Schools' team of six drivers...
KTVZ
OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police on Tuesday identified and asked the public for help in locating two murder suspects – one considered armed and dangerous – in the Oct. 31 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras. Edgar...
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall
This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as the Redmond School District has canceled Monday classes and programs. The post Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing NE Bend woman who failed to return from walk to store
Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday afternoon in finding a missing woman who left her northeast Bend home to walk to a nearby market Monday afternoon and failed to return. The post Police seek public’s help in finding missing NE Bend woman who failed to return from walk to store appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What to know about Bend’s sidewalk snow cleaning rule: How long do you have?
Have you cleared the snow off the sidewalk where you live after Sunday’s winter storm? If not, you could be violating Bend city code. “The importance is we always want to maintain a safe mechanism for pedestrians to travel,” Code Enforcement Division Manager James Goff said. Goff says...
KTVZ
Redmond Airport clears the runway to keep flights flying when snow hits
The Redmond Airport worked through the snowstorm to make sure commercial flights were not affected. There are 7,000 feet of runway to keep free of snow and ice, between takeoffs and landing.s.
KTVZ
Icy roads and school closures
COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED. While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.
Fatal fire that destroyed home on Lower Bridge Road ruled accidental, tied to fireplace
A house fire earlier this week that claimed the life of an 88-year-old homeowner on Lower Bridge Road in Jefferson County has been ruled accidental, tied to issues with the home’s fireplace, Sheriff Jason Pollock said Friday. The post Fatal fire that destroyed home on Lower Bridge Road ruled accidental, tied to fireplace appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
