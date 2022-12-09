ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend calls in contract crews to help clear streets, outlines snow-removal priorities

A bit earlier than usual, the city of Bend called in contract crews Sunday night to help clear streets of several inches of snow, focusing first on major streets, emergency routes and school and hospital zones before heading out into the neighborhoods. The post City of Bend calls in contract crews to help clear streets, outlines snow-removal priorities appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Blue River Drive could change

BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ

Bend Fire & Rescue begins community survey on local option fire levy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- People in Bend and the surrounding Deschutes County Rural Fire District area may receive a call or a text in mid-December asking participants to answer questions about Bend Fire & Rescue services and funding. Phone calls and texts requesting survey participation begin Monday, December 12 and continue through Saturday, December 17.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

NE Bend gas station offering free propane for the homeless

The Stop N' Go Shell has station at NE 27th Street and Highway 20 in Bend is giving up to 8 gallons of propane to the homeless on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it

A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures

BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas

Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond Airport clears the runway to keep flights flying when snow hits

The Redmond Airport worked through the snowstorm to make sure commercial flights were not affected. There are 7,000 feet of runway to keep free of snow and ice, between takeoffs and landing.s. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Icy roads and school closures

COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED. While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives

A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy