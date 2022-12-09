ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Party: Updated list of transfers and recruits set to visit Oregon this month

By Zachary Neel
 4 days ago

With the clock ticking down to the start of the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class later this month, it’s been all systems go for the Oregon Ducks’ coaching staff as they work to make significant additions to their roster this offseason.

While a lot of the time when we talk about recruiting visits, the focus is on high school athletes looking to make their college decisions, this edition is a bit different. We now have college athletes coming to Eugene looking to decide whether or not they want to join the Ducks via the transfer portal as well.

There is a good mix of both high school recruits and portal players taking visits to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, meeting with Dan Lanning and checking out the Ducks. Here is an updated list of players that we have confirmed are coming to Eugene over the next two weeks:

4-star CB Caleb Presley (Oregon Commit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0490wz_0jdKjV2n00

  • Commitment: Oregon Ducks
  • Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9401)
  • National Ranking: 127
  • Position Ranking: 13
The Buzz: This is a highly important visit for the Ducks, as the recent momentum in Presley's recruitment has belonged to the Washington Huskies. Presley, who is the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, took an official visit to the Huskies last weekend, and there's been a lot of buzz about a potential flip. If Oregon can knock out this OV in the next couple of days, it may keep him in Eugene. https://twitter.com/CalebPresley5/status/1600928915916460033

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden (Transfer Portal)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOLiu_0jdKjV2n00 Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022: 10 Games | 25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD 2021: 11 Games | 21 catches, 239 yards, 1 TD The Buzz: The Ducks are heavily after Traeshon Holden, one of the better WRs in the transfer portal this offseason. After losing both Dont'e Thornton and Seven McGee to the portal, the Ducks need to retool a bit, and Holden offers some great size on the outside, standing at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. https://twitter.com/Traeski11/status/1601040430304747520

Rhode Island OL Ajani Cornelius (Transfer Portal)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9vQf_0jdKjV2n00 Collegiate Stats

Rhode Island

2022: 11 Games Played (Started in All) 2021: 11 Games Played (Started in All) 2020: 1 Game Played The Buzz: The Ducks are in need of some reinforcements on the offensive line after losing four of their five starters from 2022, a
nd a potential answer is visiting Eugene this weekend. Cornelius is among the most coveted players in the transfer portal so far, receiving offers from at least 24 schools since entering the portal on November 29. It’s clear that the Ducks are trying to make an early push for him and bring him across the country to Oregon. Based on what we’ve seen OL coach Adrian Klemm do in the past when it comes to recruiting, Duck fans should feel good about their chances.

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey (Oregon Commit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaUIs_0jdKjV2n00

  • Commitment: Oregon Ducks
  • Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9917)
  • National Ranking: 14
  • Position Ranking: 2
The Buzz: Jurrion Dickey, one of the prized members of Oregon's 2023 class, is yet to take his official visit to Eugene, so this will be a nice trip for him. Dickey has been in the news recently, with questions about whether or not he will sign with the Ducks in the early signing period, or wait until February in order to take a few more visits or not. Of course, Oregon fans would hope that he signs this month, but if not, there is not a ton of worry that he is going to flip to another school. The visit next weekend will definitely be impactful.

4-star DB Kodi DeCambra (Oregon Commit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CROwQ_0jdKjV2n00 Photo Courtesy of Kodi DeCambra

  • Commitment: Oregon Ducks
  • Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9028)
  • National Ranking: 245
  • Position Ranking: 17
The Buzz: DeCambra has been locked in on his commitment to the Ducks since early summer, but will finally be taking his official visit to Eugene this coming weekend. It will be good to get him on campus one last time and solidify his signing later this month. https://twitter.com/KodiDecambra/status/1601031974747271168

3-star WR Trech Kekahuna (Former Wisconsin Commit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqXwI_0jdKjV2n00 Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

  • Commitment: None
  • Recruiting Rating: 3-star (0.8675)
  • National Ranking: 852
  • Position Ranking: 119
The Buzz: Kekahuna is a 3-star player who was formerly committed to the Wisconsin Badgers before opening up his recruitment back in November. There are a few predictions in for him to commit to the Ducks, and this visit to Oregon might be what seals the deal.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cidw4_0jdKjV2n00 (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

  • Commitment: None
  • Recruiting Rating: 3-star (0.8786)
  • National Ranking: 603
  • Position Ranking: 42
The Buzz: Solomon Davis is a name that has started growing in Oregon circles as the Ducks start to pursue him more leading up to the early signing period. Davis was offered by the Ducks back in March, but he will be taking his first visit to Eugene this weekend. https://twitter.com/So1o_Davis/status/1601041032216313858

4-star ATH/TE Jamari Johnson (Louisville Commit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U96cf_0jdKjV2n00 Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

  • Commitment: Louisville Cardinals
  • Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.8908)
  • National Ranking: 414
  • Position Ranking: 27
The Buzz: This could be a potential flip target for the Ducks in the next couple of weeks, as Louisville faces some attrition following the coaching change with Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati, and Jeff Brohm being introduced as the new head man. Louisville already saw Rueben Owens, the No. 1 RB in the 2023 class, flip to Texas A&M. The Ducks could close in on Johnson during his visit next weekend.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwvI0_0jdKjV2n00 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

  • Commitment: None
  • Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9032)
  • National Ranking: 307
  • Position Ranking: 44
The Buzz: The Ducks paid an in-home visit to this growing Texas DL prospect over the past week, and now he is expected to make his way to Eugene in the coming weeks before early signing day. Oregon only offered Porter in October, but they seem to be making ground dup quickly in his recruitment. https://twitter.com/BigAsh_90/status/1601242271319748609

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey (Oregon Commit)

  • Commitment: Oregon Ducks
  • Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9917)
  • National Ranking: 14
  • Position Ranking: 2
The Buzz: This is a big visit for the Ducks, with Jurrion Dickey still uncertain on whether or not he will sign with Oregon this month or wait and take a few more visits before signing in February. We'll see next weekend if Oregon can convince him to opt for the former option.

5-star DL David Hicks (Texas A&M Commit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVbVu_0jdKjV2n00

  • Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
  • Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9961)
  • National Ranking: 7
  • Position Ranking: 1
The Buzz: This is the second unofficial visit that David Hicks has taken to Eugene in the past couple of months, which is a great sign for Ducks fans who are hoping to flip him from the Aggies. Hicks is reportedly down to Oregon, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, so it will be interesting to see if the Ducks can pull this one off.

4-star DL A'Mauri Washington (Oregon Commit)

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

  • Commitment: Oregon Ducks
  • Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9217)
  • National Ranking: 209
  • Position Ranking: 31
The Buzz: This is a nice late addition to the visitor list, and an important one for the Ducks as they try to solidify the commitment from Washington, who is a huge piece of their defensive line recruiting class. We will see if he signs with the Ducks in the early signing period.

