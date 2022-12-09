Your own words: The Storytellers Project helped The Palm Beach Post engage with readers in 2022

Oral storytelling is old-school journalism. It's how your ancestors shared facts and family updates in the days before the printed page. The spoken word remains a powerful way to tell a tale — your story, your words, your voice — and connect with an audience, even one armed with smartphones and other tools of distraction.

The Palm Beach Post reclaimed some of that tradition during 2022. Our Storytellers Project ― devoted to stories of the spoken word ― staged three shows at the Lake Park Black Box theater. In all, we brought 19 tellers to the stage, sharing true tales from their own lives with near-sellout crowds.

The project is part of a national USA TODAY network program that started in Phoenix in 2011. Since its inception, more than 7,000 people have shared their stories with audiences nationwide. It’s based on a simple concept:

No matter how different we are as people, we all go through similar experiences.

By telling stories about our shared experiences, we can draw closer to one another. We can realize that our differences don't have to define us.

In taking the time to see each other as people and listen to each other's stories, our community can grow stronger.

Simply put, our stories can create common ground, a rare and wonderful thing in these divisive times.

The Post became involved in the Storytellers Project for several reasons. Palm Beach County is home to 1.5 million people, and we need as many ways as possible to engage with them. It was a way to bring our newsrooms into the community and turn the spotlight on people we hadn't met yet.

Most importantly, it sounded like fun. And that spirit of adventure carried the project from the middle of 2021 to its first show, "Growing Up" on March 9. The night exceeded The Post's modest expectations, as five tellers shared stories about emigrating to the United States, choosing to be independent and learning to say "I love you" — and a crowd of nearly 175 roared in approval.

The Sept. 14 show on "Food and Family" and the Nov. 16 show on "Holidays" both featured seven tellers and drew even larger crowds, nearly filling the Black Box to its capacity. Laughing, cheering and sometimes gasping in shock, the audience soaked in every word of tales of rediscovered recipes, family members who've passed away and first Thanksgivings gone awry. Their engagement was all the proof you needed that the program's founders were on to something — that something magical happens when you listen to another person's truth.

The Storytellers Project shows succeeded because a band of Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News journalists made them shine. They found time to handle every task from coaching the tellers to taking the tickets and serving as emcees on show nights. They are reporters Antigone Barton, Jasmine Fernández, Katherine Kokal, Hannah Morse, Lianna Norman, Valentina Palm, Hannah Phillips and Emilee Smarr; editor Andrew J. Davis; photographer Andres Leiva; and digital producers Laura Lordi, Cecilia Mazanec and Jonathan Tully.

The stories themselves will live on because The Post's Thomas Cordy captured photos and videos from all three shows. Click here to see them in case you missed any of the shows. You can even see me share my story in the "Growing Up" show, about my teenage years in the family diner. (I'm teller No. 5, the guy in the red necktie.)

The Post is planning its Storytellers Project shows for 2023. Watch our website and our Sunday print edition for updates. One thing is certain: Palm Beach County has thousands of stories to tell ― and it's a privilege to give its residents a platform to share them.

Tom Elia is an editor at The Palm Beach Post, overseeing coverage of public safety, criminal justice and Palm Beach County's northern and western communities. He is the leader of The Palm Beach Post Storytellers Project.