Kings And Cavs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Kings have ruled out Chima Moneke and Neemias Queta, while De'Aaron Fox and Terrence Davis are listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable.

He is the best player on the Cavs and is averaging 29.0 points per contest on 49.6% shooting from the field, so his status will have significant implications on the game.

NBA's official injury report

The Kings come into the night with a 13-10 record in their first 23 games and are coming off a 126-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

After starting the season 0-4, they have gone 13-6 in their last 19 games and are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Fox is averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, so his status will be important for their chances of winning this game.

As for the Cavs, they have been a tough team to beat at home in Ohio, where they have gone 11-1 in 12 games.

They come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-9 record in their first 25 games.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs have gone 7-3, and they are coming off a 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Tuesday night.

