Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner dies at 62 from metastatic colon cancer
Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of Tina and Ike Turner, has died at 62, his wife, Afida Turner, announced Friday.
Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62
Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life
Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
Jesse James & His Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Call Off 2nd Divorce Attempt, Ex-Adult Film Star Back Home Days After Accusing Him Of Slamming Her Arm In A Door
Jesse James and his pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten have called off their 2nd attempt at divorce and the ex-adult film star is back living at home with the West Coast Choppers founder, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier today, Rotten, 29, and James, 53, informed the court they were dismissing the case.As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten first filed for divorce on December 1 — hours after publicly accusing James of cheating on her. She shared a photo of her sonogram captioned, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.” As we...
Tina Turner Mourns ‘Beloved’ Son Ronnie: ‘You Left The World Far Too Early’
Tina Turner broke her silence over the death of her and Ike Turner’s son, Ronnie Turner. Ronnie passed away on Dec. 8, and Tina, 83, issued a statement over the tragedy. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she shared on Friday, the day when news of Ronnie’s death broke. Tina shared a black and white photo of her with her eyes closed to her Instagram, a means for her to express her grief. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”
John Carter Cash Compares Loretta Lynn To His Mother, June Carter Cash
Country music singer and the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is talking about working with the late Loretta Lynn. John Carter Cash spoke about Loretta and how she reminded him so much of his own mother. The 52-year-old spoke about how they had the same “bright light.”
Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock
The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
