villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners to decide bitterly contested rezoning issue near Royal
A controversial plan to rezone hundreds of acres of farmland for industrial use near the historic black community of Royal is back before Sumter County commissioners for final action after review by state agencies. Commissioners will consider a scaled-back version of the plan at their meeting Tuesday night at the...
villages-news.com
Rural residents battling development want commissioner barred from voting
Rural residents battling a housing development want a commissioner barred from voting on its proposed annexation. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round Monday night when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Lady Lake Commission. However, the planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity and the commission is not bound by its decision.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
‘Please do not give money to panhandlers’: Sheriff urges Clay County residents to ‘give wisely’
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and Betsy Condon, chair of the County Commission, went live on Facebook Friday to educate residents on how to “give wisely” this holiday season.
swineweb.com
Florida: Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned meat processing facility
Commissioners for a Florida county has voted unanimously to spend $2.5 million for a meat processing plant in the town of Newberry, according to a report by local radio station WUFT. The money is part of the $52.25 million allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act, which...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River's future
Mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms may soon become part of the Crystal River downtown and recreation landscape. The Crystal River council will consider Monday during its regularly scheduled public meeting an addition to the city’s rules for waterfront commercial and general commercial zoning for the city’s community redevelopment area. The change would include a supplemental use for mobile food courts.
ocala-news.com
UF Health to open neighborhood hospital in northwest Ocala
Construction is underway for University of Florida Health’s new neighborhood hospital in Ocala, which will be located at NW Blichton Road and NW 35th Avenue Road, just east of Interstate 75. According to UF Health, the 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, a medical...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
floridapolitics.com
Jose Juarez announces bid for HD 24 to replace Joe Harding
The Victory Solutions owner has lived in Ocala for 40 years. Ocala business owner Jose Juarez is announcing his candidacy for the not-yet-called Special Election in House District 24 to replace former Rep. Joe Harding. The Republican presented himself as a champion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “The American...
wogx.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
westorlandonews.com
Group Demands Lake County Stop ‘Corrective’ Board Invocations
The Freedom From Religion Foundation is insisting Lake County Board of County Commissioners put a stop to “corrective” prayer invocations in the Florida county. On December 6th, Central Florida Freethought Community Director Joseph Richardson delivered what the group described as a secular and inclusive invocation before the board. Immediately afterward, the invocation was “corrected” by the delivery of a Christian prayer in response, according to FFRF, who said the “prayer was discriminatory, unconstitutional and a slap in the face to non-Christian citizens of Lake County, and creates the impression that the Board favors Christianity.”
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
Backyard chickens gaining in popularity, Inverness passes new ordinance
With rising food prices, especially eggs, city leaders in Inverness decided to pass a backyard chicken ordinance.
fox13news.com
'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park
OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
villages-news.com
Neighbors fed up with abandoned home with dead owners and HUD mortgage
Neighbors are fed up with an abandoned home in The Villages with dead owners and a HUD mortgage. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
Bondz Music closing in Wildwood
What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
Comments / 8