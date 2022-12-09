The Freedom From Religion Foundation is insisting Lake County Board of County Commissioners put a stop to “corrective” prayer invocations in the Florida county. On December 6th, Central Florida Freethought Community Director Joseph Richardson delivered what the group described as a secular and inclusive invocation before the board. Immediately afterward, the invocation was “corrected” by the delivery of a Christian prayer in response, according to FFRF, who said the “prayer was discriminatory, unconstitutional and a slap in the face to non-Christian citizens of Lake County, and creates the impression that the Board favors Christianity.”

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO