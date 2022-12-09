ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
villages-news.com

Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board

A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Rural residents battling development want commissioner barred from voting

Rural residents battling a housing development want a commissioner barred from voting on its proposed annexation. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round Monday night when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Lady Lake Commission. However, the planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity and the commission is not bound by its decision.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River's future

Mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms may soon become part of the Crystal River downtown and recreation landscape. The Crystal River council will consider Monday during its regularly scheduled public meeting an addition to the city’s rules for waterfront commercial and general commercial zoning for the city’s community redevelopment area. The change would include a supplemental use for mobile food courts.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

UF Health to open neighborhood hospital in northwest Ocala

Construction is underway for University of Florida Health’s new neighborhood hospital in Ocala, which will be located at NW Blichton Road and NW 35th Avenue Road, just east of Interstate 75. According to UF Health, the 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, a medical...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
LEESBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jose Juarez announces bid for HD 24 to replace Joe Harding

The Victory Solutions owner has lived in Ocala for 40 years. Ocala business owner Jose Juarez is announcing his candidacy for the not-yet-called Special Election in House District 24 to replace former Rep. Joe Harding. The Republican presented himself as a champion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “The American...
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
westorlandonews.com

Group Demands Lake County Stop ‘Corrective’ Board Invocations

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is insisting Lake County Board of County Commissioners put a stop to “corrective” prayer invocations in the Florida county. On December 6th, Central Florida Freethought Community Director Joseph Richardson delivered what the group described as a secular and inclusive invocation before the board. Immediately afterward, the invocation was “corrected” by the delivery of a Christian prayer in response, according to FFRF, who said the “prayer was discriminatory, unconstitutional and a slap in the face to non-Christian citizens of Lake County, and creates the impression that the Board favors Christianity.”
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
THE VILLAGES, FL
