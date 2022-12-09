Read full article on original website
Related
Who Should Take Over ‘SNL’ After Lorne Michaels? Don’t Ask Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Video)
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph artfully dodged the question of who should succeed Lorne Michaels on “Saturday Night Live” during a Tuesday guest spot on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”. Appearing via Zoom, the comedians and “Baking It” co-hosts asked their fellow “SNL” alum to hit them...
Funny how a 'new' male problem is a very old problem for women. Amy Poehler explains.
Amy Poehler is a fountain of wisdom.
KTVB
Hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Talk 'Baking It' Season 2 and Judgy Grannies (Exclusive)
Baking It is back with a second season hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, who takes over for Andy Samberg after season 1. Ahead of the reality series' return with all-new episodes on Peacock and a celebrity holiday special on NBC, the two Saturday Night Live alum spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi about the "coziest cooking competition" on TV, which is packed full of culinary explosions, singing and dancing as well as a panel of opinionated grandmas.
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
‘Cheers’ Stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman Raise a Glass to Kirstie Alley After Her Death
Kirstie Alley’s castmates on the long-running sitcom Cheers fondly remembered their coworker and friend as “brilliant,” “unique and wonderful,” and more following her death from cancer at the age of 71. As People reports, the show’s lead Ted Danson (who played bar owner Sam Malone) noted in a statement that the day Alley died, he was on a plane doing something he rarely does: watching old episodes of Cheers. Danson described the episode as one where Tom Berenger’s character, a plumber named Don Santry, repeatedly proposes to Alley’s Rebecca Howe, who keeps saying “no,” even though she wants to say “yes”...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
The Request Dwayne Johnson Had For Lorne Michaels Before Hosting SNL For The First Time
Before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2000, Dwayne Johnson had one specific request for creator Lorne Michaels.
Watch Eddie Murphy Grill Jonah Hill In Netflix's Hilariously Cringey You People Clip
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have a hilariously cringey exchange in clip for Netflix's You People.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Prevention
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
ComicBook
Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards
It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
Sorry Ladies and Gentlemen, 'Emily the Criminal' Star Aubrey Plaza Is Off the Market
Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) is nearly unrecognizable in the film Emily the Criminal. The 38-year-old actress, typically spotted onscreen with dark brunette locks, plays a woman so desperate to escape thousands of dollars of student debt that she turns to illegal activities to pay the bills. Does crime pay...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holds Hands With Son Charlie, 25, In Rare Appearance Together At State Dinner
A state dinner is a special occasion for everyone, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus made it even more special by bringing her son Charlie Hall for the occasion on Thursday, December 1. The Veep actress, 61, looked overjoyed to have her son, 25, with her for the evening, and it seemed like Charlie also had a great time bonding with his mom during the special event.
Daily Beast
In ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ Zoey Deutch Is Christmas Rom-Com Royalty
Zoey Deutch has only starred in one proper romantic comedy—unless you count the fleeting romance at the end of Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!—which is, undoubtedly, a complete oversight by the film industry. Back in 2018 (scarily, half a decade ago), the bubbly actress appeared in Set It Up, a buoyant enemies-to-lovers story from Netflix that frequently appears on best of rom-com lists. But after that, nothing. She’s starred in a handful of comedies (Why Him? and Not Okay)—but no rom-coms.
19 Fan Reactions To The New Teaser Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globes
Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 2023 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the comedian will host the awards show ceremony, which will be held January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. "We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the...
Mean Girls: The Musical Movie Cast Is Totally Fetch: See Who's Playing Cady, Regina & More
Watch: Jonathan Bennett REACTS to Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls 2 Speculation. Put away the Burn Books—the cast of the Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation is finally here. The upcoming film version based on the Broadway musical, also written by Tina Fey, will star Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey as Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively, E! News confirms.
Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel
Reese Witherspoon is set to reunite with director Alexander Payne for an Election sequel. The film will be an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s Tracy Flick Can’t Win, his 2022 novel that follows the character of Tracy Flick as she battles to become the principal of a suburban high school. “She hasn’t fulfilled her dreams of a political career,” Perrotta said of Tracy in the book. “And she’s looking back and starting to realize that she wasn’t as extraordinary an individual as she believed. That she was a kind of representative woman rather than a unique superhero.”
AOL Corp
Kelsey Grammer on losing Kirstie Alley
Kelsey Grammer remembers Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley as "one of the funniest people I'd ever known," someone who "always made me laugh." They worked on the NBC hit together for six seasons in the late '80s and early '90s, after Alley stepped in as lead actress in 1987, following the departure of Shelley Long. Alley's character, Rebecca Howe, was the bar manager and a love interest of bar owner Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson.
Comments / 0