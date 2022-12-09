Read full article on original website
Live updates | France-Morocco in the World Cup semifinals
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco:. Morocco’s history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist will play defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of...
Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final. First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America in the summer of 2026. Where will the games be played in 2026? And which cities will play host to the...
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0
Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
Comments / 0