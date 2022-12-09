How South Carolina transfers performed in 2022

South Carolina's Spencer Rattler (Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central)

It was around this time a year ago that Shane Beamer and South Carolina started to make a splash in the transfer portal. But how did it workout for the Gamecocks?

In a two-part series, we’ll review both players South Carolina gained and loss through the transfer portal and how they did in 2022. While some of these player’s made an immediate impact, others were brought into the program in hopes to compete for a large role in the future.

According to On3’s transfer portal database, 29* players either transferred in or out of South Carolina prior to the start of the 2022 season. Today, we’ll focus on the players who transferred into USC.

TE – Nate Adkins

Adkins’ performance against Clemson sums up what he’s meant to USC since the day he arrived on campus. A true blue-collar worker, he excelled as a blocker and on special teams all season long. He appeared in all 12 games and started in eight of them. As the season went on, we saw him being targeted more in the passing game. Six of Adkins eight receptions came in the final two games of the season including 62 of his 90 receiving yards. Since USC will be thin at tight end, look for Adkins to wear multiple hats in South Carolina’s bowl game. His eligibility will expire at the conclusion of this season,

S – Devonni Reed

Reed started in seven of the 11 games he appeared in at South Carolina. The grad transfer racked up 39 tackles in the regular season and also was credited with 1.5 tackles for loss and defended a pass.

WR – Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells

One of the most electrifying players in the SEC, Wells finished second in the conference in receiving yards (898). He also led USC in receiving touchdowns (6) and started in five of the 12 games he appeared in during the regular season. His play has earned him several awards already, including a spot on the SEC First-Team. While he could test the waters of the NFL, Wells has the option to play two more years of college football if he chooses to.

RB – Lovasea Carroll

The transfer from Georgia has appeared in five games so far this season for South Carolina. He’s yet to register a stat on offense and has appeared mainly on special teams. Carroll redshirted in 2021 and will have three years of eligibility remaining after this season.

RB – Christian Beal-Smith

Despite dealing with a lower body injury for most of the season, Beal-Smith has played in eight games this season with one start. He’s been a short yardage machine scoring five touchdowns on 36 carries for 148 yards. He’s also added three receptions for 19 yards.

EDGE – Terrell Dawkins

Dawkins has been battling a knee injury for most of the season. He’s only appeared in three games and has two tackles. The last time he played in a game was on Sep. 17 against Georgia. Dawkins redshirted in 2019 and due to the COVID-19 season in 2020, he’ll still have two years of eligibility remaining after this season.

TE – Austin Stogner

The Oklahoma transfer appeared in all twelve regular season games for the Gamecocks and started in ten of them. He finished the year with 20 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown. On. Dec. 8, Stogner announced that he would be transferring back to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility, in order to be closer to home.

QB – Spencer Rattler

Rattler was the guy from Day 1 for the Gamecocks. Despite the first-half of the season not being ideal, Rattler finished strong. He put together his best work in back-to-back performances at the end of the year in upset wins against Tennessee and Clemson that will be remembered for years. Eight of his 16 touchdowns passes came during those final two regular season games, including a six touchdown performance against the Vols, in which he threw for 438 yards. Rattler finished the regular season with 2,780 yards passing. That’s the ninth most passing yards in a single season in Gamecock history, and yet he still has one more game to go. In addition, he also rushed for three touchdowns and added a 15-yard receiving touchdown.

RB – Dante Miller

The grad student from Columbia appeared in six games for South Carolina. He rushed for 38 yards on six carries and last played on Oct. 8 against Kentucky.

*On3 has Zeb Noland listed in the 2022 transfer portal database, which is why that number says 30 instead of 29.