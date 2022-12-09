Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
ALEX FORMENTON HEADS TO EUROPE AFTER REFUSING TO SIGN WITH OTTAWA
After refusing to sign with the Ottawa Senators as a restricted free agent, Alex Formenton is headed to Europe. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced the signing of the 23-year-old until the end of the 2022-23 season. Formenton is a former 2nd round draft pick (47th...
markerzone.com
2022 SIXTH OVERALL PICK DAVID JIRICEK HEADLINES CZECHIA'S PRELIMINARY WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
After upsetting the U.S. in the quarter-finals during the 2022 World Juniors and ultimately finishing fourth after losing to Sweden in the bronze medal game, Czechia will aim to win their first medal since 2005, when they took home bronze. On paper, their preliminary 27-man roster looks very strong, with...
markerzone.com
CANADA NAMES FINAL ROSTER FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Earlier on Monday, Hockey Canada cut several players from their preliminary World Junior roster including Owen Beck, Zachary Bolduc, Jordan Dumais and Evan Nause. Just a few hours after axing those players, Canada named their final 22-man roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. In addition to the four mentioned above, goaltender William Rosseau, defencemen Carson Lambos, Ethan Samson as well as forwards Ryan Greene and Riley Kidney have all been cut and assigned to their respective junior clubs.
markerzone.com
GERMANY NAMES PRELIMINARY ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is set to get underway in two weeks and on Monday, the German Ice Hockey Federation released their 26-man preliminary roster for the tournament. Before Germany plays their first game of this year's tournament, they'll need to cut three players to get down...
markerzone.com
NOAH CORSON, SON OF FORMER NHLER, LEAVES ECHL TEAM AFTER CHARGES MADE PUBLIC
The son of former NHLer Shayne Corson has announced an indefinite leave from his team following reports of charges stemming from his time in Quebec. Noah Corson informed the Utica Comets through his agent that his leave is effective immediately. Reports from both TSN and Radio Canada state Corson has...
markerzone.com
CAPITALS OWNER SAYS TEAM WON'T REBUILD WHILE OVECHKIN CHASES GRETZKY'S RECORD
There's no question that the core of the Washington Capitals is aging, with Backstrom, Oshie and Ovechkin all aged 35 or older, while Carlson, Kuznetsov and Orlov are all 30 and over. Washington's window to compete for another Stanley Cup is closing and a rebuild would likely be in the...
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS TO MEET WITH BLACKHAWKS MANAGEMENT IN JANUARY TO DISCUSS FUTURE
The National Hockey League's trade deadline is 79 days away and there's a possibility that two long-time Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, could be available. Kane and Toews are currently in the final year of their contracts and are set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st.
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA RELEASES LIST OF BOARD NOMINEES, RATIFICATION VOTE SCHEDULED
Hockey Canada released the names of nine nominees for the organization's Board of Directors on Monday. The nominees include five women and four men, several BIPOC folks, and three who are fluently bilingual, representing a wide scope of people. Hardly a surprise, as Hockey Canada is in the midst of heavy scrutiny given its indiscretions which have come to light in the past 18 months.
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN SCORES HAT-TRICK FOR GOALS 798, 799, AND 800, CLOSING IN ON MR. HOCKEY AND GRETZKY
Alex Ovechkin's mission to chase down the NHL's all-time goals record took a monumental turn on Tuesday night in Chicago. Ovechkin scored three goals, eclipsing #800 in his legendary career, coming within a single goal of Gordie Howe's number of 801. All three goals:. For #800, you had to know...
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID SCORES ANOTHER BRILLIANT GOAL, ON PACE FOR RIDICULOUS POINTS TOTAL
Connor McDavid is so good, that he will score a goal no one else can score and the mass reaction is, 'that's it?'. He was shot out of a cannon, scoring his league-leading 26th goal in his 4-point performance on Tuesday night. This guy is insane. In '22-23, McDavid is...
