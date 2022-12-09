ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ALEX FORMENTON HEADS TO EUROPE AFTER REFUSING TO SIGN WITH OTTAWA

After refusing to sign with the Ottawa Senators as a restricted free agent, Alex Formenton is headed to Europe. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced the signing of the 23-year-old until the end of the 2022-23 season. Formenton is a former 2nd round draft pick (47th...
CANADA NAMES FINAL ROSTER FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Earlier on Monday, Hockey Canada cut several players from their preliminary World Junior roster including Owen Beck, Zachary Bolduc, Jordan Dumais and Evan Nause. Just a few hours after axing those players, Canada named their final 22-man roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. In addition to the four mentioned above, goaltender William Rosseau, defencemen Carson Lambos, Ethan Samson as well as forwards Ryan Greene and Riley Kidney have all been cut and assigned to their respective junior clubs.
GERMANY NAMES PRELIMINARY ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is set to get underway in two weeks and on Monday, the German Ice Hockey Federation released their 26-man preliminary roster for the tournament. Before Germany plays their first game of this year's tournament, they'll need to cut three players to get down...
NOAH CORSON, SON OF FORMER NHLER, LEAVES ECHL TEAM AFTER CHARGES MADE PUBLIC

The son of former NHLer Shayne Corson has announced an indefinite leave from his team following reports of charges stemming from his time in Quebec. Noah Corson informed the Utica Comets through his agent that his leave is effective immediately. Reports from both TSN and Radio Canada state Corson has...
HOCKEY CANADA RELEASES LIST OF BOARD NOMINEES, RATIFICATION VOTE SCHEDULED

Hockey Canada released the names of nine nominees for the organization's Board of Directors on Monday. The nominees include five women and four men, several BIPOC folks, and three who are fluently bilingual, representing a wide scope of people. Hardly a surprise, as Hockey Canada is in the midst of heavy scrutiny given its indiscretions which have come to light in the past 18 months.

