One thing that will never change for as long as LeBron James is around is that people will always expect his teams to contend, or, at the very least, fans will always be drawn to the gravity of his greatness. Alas, the reality of the situation is that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t good at all. Through 27 games, almost a third of the season already in the books, the Lakers have mustered a mere 11-16 record, good for 12th in the Western Conference, and Charles Barkley is fed up with their dominance over the NBA news cycle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO