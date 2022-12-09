ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Chipley Bugle

KMS 5th Grade Christmas Card Contest

The KMS 5th Grade Christmas Card Contest hosted by the Chipley Christmas Fest was a huge success! The cards were beautifully done and tough for this year’s judges to pick winners. The winning classroom’s for this year’s contest were:. 1st place – Mr. Laney’s 5th Grade Class...
CHIPLEY, FL
Chipley Bugle

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE-RICH IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN WASHINGTON COUNTY. (Washington County, FL; December 13, 2022)-Just after midnight this morning, 39 year old, Brian Patrick Rich was arrested. Rich was transported to the Washington County Jail where he has a bond set at $200,000.00 for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

