Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chipley Bugle
Vernon Boy Basketball hosted Graceville Boy Basketball
The Vernon Varsity Boy Basketball team lost Tuesday’s home game against Graceville by a score of 61-37. Vernon JV beat the Graceville JV.
Chipley Bugle
KMS 5th Grade Christmas Card Contest
The KMS 5th Grade Christmas Card Contest hosted by the Chipley Christmas Fest was a huge success! The cards were beautifully done and tough for this year’s judges to pick winners. The winning classroom’s for this year’s contest were:. 1st place – Mr. Laney’s 5th Grade Class...
Chipley Bugle
The First United Methodist Church of Chipley presents Christmas Cantada
On December 11, 2022, The First United Methodist Church of Chipley presented a Christmas Concert, with a live Orchestra and the concert was also live on Facebook.
Chipley Bugle
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE-RICH IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN WASHINGTON COUNTY. (Washington County, FL; December 13, 2022)-Just after midnight this morning, 39 year old, Brian Patrick Rich was arrested. Rich was transported to the Washington County Jail where he has a bond set at $200,000.00 for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated...
Comments / 0