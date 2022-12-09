UPDATE-RICH IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN WASHINGTON COUNTY. (Washington County, FL; December 13, 2022)-Just after midnight this morning, 39 year old, Brian Patrick Rich was arrested. Rich was transported to the Washington County Jail where he has a bond set at $200,000.00 for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO