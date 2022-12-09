Read full article on original website
Matty Mann
4d ago
let's not forget Multnomah county DA MIKE SCHMIDT LET A LOT OF RIOTERS, DRUG ADDICTS AND VIOLENT OFFENDERS GO OR REDUCED CHARGES. CASHLESS BAIL, ETC
opb.org
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week, heard arguments on Tuesday in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months – or longer – as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
Restraining order extended on Oregon Measure 114′s gun permit program, background check restriction
A Harney County judge Tuesday extended for 10 more days a restraining order that blocks Measure 114′s regulation requiring a permit to buy a gun, as well as its requirement that a background check be completed before a gun is sold or transferred. Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio said...
Harney County judge extends ban on parts of tough new gun law
A Harney County judge is hearing arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114, Oregon's new gun control law.
opb.org
Outgoing Oregon governor commutes death row sentences, orders execution chamber dismantled
In her final weeks in office, Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of those on death row and dismantling the state execution chamber in an effort to effectively end capital punishment in Oregon. “I’ve been very clear to Oregonians I’m opposed to the death penalty because it’s both dysfunctional...
KVAL
Harney County Judge continues pause on portions of Oregon Measure 114
A Harney County judge has extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Oregon's Measure 114, while postponing a decision on magazine capacity limits until the end of the week. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order on December 5....
Oregon legislative task force approves sweeping recommendations for higher ed
After a year of visiting campuses and speaking with students around the state, a legislative task force focused on improving higher education outcomes for Oregon’s underrepresented students approved a final report on Tuesday, solidifying 22 recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The sweeping set of recommendations covers everything...
Gov. Brown commutes death sentences of 17 Oregon inmates
Calling the death penalty immoral, Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of 17 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
KATU.com
Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s public defender crisis gets some aid; Multnomah County commissioners to defy Wheeler
Oregon Emergency Board allocates $10M for public defender crisis. The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board committee approved the allocation of $10 million in general funds toward the Public Defense Service Commission, which continues to struggle with an “unprecedented” crisis. A shortage of public defenders across the state has left hundreds of people accused of crimes with no legal representation. In Multnomah County alone, about 300 cases have been dismissed due to the shortage. The one-time funding increase requires the commission to provide the state Senate president and speaker of the Oregon House a written report detailing how the commission will use the $10 million to resolve the shortage of court-provided attorneys. It also directs the commission to report on the crisis to the Join Committee on Ways on Means no later than Jan. 31. (Dianne Lugo/Statesman Journal)
thelundreport.org
Prusak floats legislation to overhaul Oregon State Hospital board
State Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-Tualatin/West Linn, is finishing up her time in the Legislature, but she’ll be watching the legislation she leaves behind, including a draft bill intended to give workers and families of patients at Oregon State Hospital more of a say in the operations of the psychiatric facility.
kezi.com
Measure 114 pause extended after hearing
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- The pause on Ballot Measure 114’s enforcement has been extended for another 10 days after a decision by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio. Measure 114, a measure that among other things would limit the purchases of firearms to people who held a permit issued by a law enforcement agency, was scheduled to go into effect on December 8. However, a series of legal challenges led to a judge in the Harney County circuit court placing a temporary restraining order on the measure, delaying when it would go into effect. The Oregon Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the Harney County judge’s decision, but was denied by the high court.
opb.org
Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek names James Schroeder to head state’s health agency
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek has named James Schroeder, CEO of Health Share of Oregon, to run the Oregon Health Authority on an interim basis. The appointment of Schroeder fulfills speculation reported by The Lund Report a week ago. A former physician assistant, he held a variety of leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente before ascending to the top job at Health Share in 2020.
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
KATU.com
Q&A with Jim Moore: The political implications of Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge in Harney County kept parts of Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control law on hold in a ruling Tuesday. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Measure 114, saying he wants the state to be ready to handle that part of the law before he lets it take effect.
opb.org
Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek promises more attention to economic problems and accountability within state agencies
In her first significant speech as governor-elect, Tina Kotek immediately addressed the obvious: People are not happy. “Our state faces many major challenges,” Kotek said at the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership summit in Portland on Monday. Kotek outlined her economic agenda to a group of business, civic...
Oregon elections director resigns, cites extraordinary challenges
Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we are at an extraordinarily challenging...
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
Readers respond: Oregon Measure 114 contradicts sales pitch
For me, the essential value of Measure 114 was to counter the sales pitches of the gun industry. There are several pitches: defend yourself and your family; be a man; the world is out to get you; guns are cool. Guns are rarely used for defense. Real men don’t need...
kezi.com
High school student pushes for lower Oregon voting age
BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16. Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
