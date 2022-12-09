ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

Matty Mann
4d ago

let's not forget Multnomah county DA MIKE SCHMIDT LET A LOT OF RIOTERS, DRUG ADDICTS AND VIOLENT OFFENDERS GO OR REDUCED CHARGES. CASHLESS BAIL, ETC

Reply
3
Related
KVAL

Harney County Judge continues pause on portions of Oregon Measure 114

A Harney County judge has extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Oregon's Measure 114, while postponing a decision on magazine capacity limits until the end of the week. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order on December 5....
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause

SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s public defender crisis gets some aid; Multnomah County commissioners to defy Wheeler

Oregon Emergency Board allocates $10M for public defender crisis. The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board committee approved the allocation of $10 million in general funds toward the Public Defense Service Commission, which continues to struggle with an “unprecedented” crisis. A shortage of public defenders across the state has left hundreds of people accused of crimes with no legal representation. In Multnomah County alone, about 300 cases have been dismissed due to the shortage. The one-time funding increase requires the commission to provide the state Senate president and speaker of the Oregon House a written report detailing how the commission will use the $10 million to resolve the shortage of court-provided attorneys. It also directs the commission to report on the crisis to the Join Committee on Ways on Means no later than Jan. 31. (Dianne Lugo/Statesman Journal)
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Prusak floats legislation to overhaul Oregon State Hospital board

State Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-Tualatin/West Linn, is finishing up her time in the Legislature, but she’ll be watching the legislation she leaves behind, including a draft bill intended to give workers and families of patients at Oregon State Hospital more of a say in the operations of the psychiatric facility.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Measure 114 pause extended after hearing

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- The pause on Ballot Measure 114’s enforcement has been extended for another 10 days after a decision by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio. Measure 114, a measure that among other things would limit the purchases of firearms to people who held a permit issued by a law enforcement agency, was scheduled to go into effect on December 8. However, a series of legal challenges led to a judge in the Harney County circuit court placing a temporary restraining order on the measure, delaying when it would go into effect. The Oregon Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the Harney County judge’s decision, but was denied by the high court.
opb.org

Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek names James Schroeder to head state’s health agency

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek has named James Schroeder, CEO of Health Share of Oregon, to run the Oregon Health Authority on an interim basis. The appointment of Schroeder fulfills speculation reported by The Lund Report a week ago. A former physician assistant, he held a variety of leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente before ascending to the top job at Health Share in 2020.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Q&A with Jim Moore: The political implications of Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge in Harney County kept parts of Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control law on hold in a ruling Tuesday. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Measure 114, saying he wants the state to be ready to handle that part of the law before he lets it take effect.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon elections director resigns, cites extraordinary challenges

Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we are at an extraordinarily challenging...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
FLORIDA STATE
kezi.com

High school student pushes for lower Oregon voting age

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16. Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
BLUE RIVER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy