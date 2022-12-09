Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Wayfair logistics leader: Communication with carriers key amid supply chain uncertainty
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How supply chain disruptions have altered home goods. DETAILS: Jack Echeverria, senior manager of Wayfair’s global logistics arm, CastleGate Logistics, sits down with Rachel Premack, editorial director at FreightWaves, to discuss how the online furniture retailer planned its peak season amid supply chain uncertainty and how ocean and intermodal networks are responding as freight volumes continue to drop from last year’s highs. He also looks ahead to key factors that will affect market conditions in 2023.
freightwaves.com
Shippers tell STB railroads aren’t fulfilling common carrier obligation
Several shippers told federal regulators Tuesday that they don’t believe the railroads are meeting the common carrier obligation because of the service issues they’ve encountered in the past year, including an increased use of embargoes as a means to control congestion. Per federal regulations, the common carrier obligation...
freightwaves.com
Geodis launches air zone skipping for US firms shipping to Canada
Geodis has launched a new air zone skip service to facilitate faster direct-to-customer cross-border delivery for U.S. e-commerce firms shipping to Canada. The MyParcel product is Geodis’ existing small parcel delivery service that allows U.S. companies to ship to 26 European countries, the U.K. and Canada. The new air zone skip service is designed to streamline shipping into Canada. Geodis plans to expand MyParcel to new geographical areas in 2023.
CNBC
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
freightwaves.com
Plunge in US imports accelerates; volumes near pre-COVID levels
The situation remains far from normal at some U.S. ports. There were still 18 container ships at anchor waiting for a berth in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday. But for the country overall, weakening inbound cargo volumes are bringing imports close to where they were before the pandemic-induced spending splurge. Descartes...
AOL Corp
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
constructiondive.com
Construction input prices tick down as supply chains improve
Nonresidential construction input prices declined 0.8% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis, due in part to improvement in supply chains which were battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the monthly decline, nonresidential construction input prices remain 11.5% higher than a year...
Occidental Petroleum CEO pushes back against California plans to fine Big Oil firms: 'They don't understand the industry'
Occidental Petroleum's CEO hit back at California politicians over plans to fine Big Oil firms. "I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry," Vicki Hollub said. California lawmakers unveiled plans to charge oil firms for their huge profits on high gas prices. The CEO of Occidental...
freightwaves.com
Supply chain risk, not economics, now driving reshoring interest
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Reshoring as the next major strategic initiative. DETAILS: A discussion with Rosemary Coates, executive director and chairman at the Reshoring Institute, about how companies are looking to navigate supply chain risks through reshoring.
freightwaves.com
Yellow sees outsize volume drop as network overhaul advances
Massive tonnage declines continue to rack up for less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. The company reported a 25% year-over-year (y/y) decline for November after the market closed Friday. Yellow’s (NASDAQ: YELL) tonnage through the first two months of the fourth quarter was down 24% y/y, a drop that significantly outpaced the...
agupdate.com
Soybean market keeping watch on South America
While the U.S. continues to make export sales, it’s not at the pace needed to make USDA’s goal. In the meantime, the market is watching South America and how the soybean crop down there is progressing. “We’re seeing exports, but not to the pace we want to meet...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
freightwaves.com
Repeated routes reduce driver dwell time at shippers, MIT researcher says
Regularly sending the same driver to the same shipper reduces the dreaded dwell time for freight loading and unloading, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher says. “The amount of dwell that we expect a driver to experience at a facility drops almost exponentially with repeated visits to that facility,” David...
freightwaves.com
Cass: November shipments flat, rates seeing last of increases
Shipments saw a slight step lower in November with rates likely to inflect negatively year over year (y/y) by early 2023, according to a Tuesday report from Cass Information Systems. Cass’ shipments subindex was down 1.9% from October and off by just 0.4% y/y in November. “After some noise...
freightwaves.com
China’s surprise COVID pivot offers new hope to shipping markets
Shipping stocks swooned when Chinese protesters took to the streets. But the civil unrest is turning out to be a positive: The Chinese government is loosening COVID restrictions faster than expected, which should support tanker and dry bulk demand and improve containerized cargo flows. The abrupt policy shift coincides with...
freightwaves.com
Rocky road on the way in 2023?
In 2020, consumers found themselves with an excess of time and funds, thanks to both stay-at-home and stimulus measures introduced after the pandemic began. This simple combination led to astounding growth in freight demand, driven mainly by the flow of consumer goods. At the same time, previously established supply chains were thrown into disarray — for instance, farmers were tasked with redirecting a large portion of their produce from restaurants (which had been closed or otherwise bridled) to grocery stores. 2020 thus became a year in which logistics received its due attention.
freightwaves.com
Freightos unit adds digital booking for North America LTL freight
North American freight forwarders now have the ability to comparison shop and make instant electronic bookings with less-than-truckload carriers through Freightos, a rapidly growing digital marketplace for international air and ocean shipments. The development takes digital rate management to the next level and eventually will allow logistics companies to reserve...
Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears
Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
freightwaves.com
Resiliency, visibility key themes for retailers in ’22 and beyond
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How e-commerce is driving retail. DETAILS: Jon Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy for the National Retail Federation, reviews the retail logistics issues of 2022 and lays out what to expect in ’23. Gold and chat host and FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey also consider the top trends among e-commerce participants and what advice he would give to retailers struggling to predict their inventory needs.
freightwaves.com
Why limit your provider mix?
It always surprises me when anybody chooses to arbitrarily limit their options. In this conversation, we’re discussing limiting the number of brokers shippers work with based on, well, the number of brokers they work with rather than based on the specific strengths and weaknesses of their broker partners. When...
