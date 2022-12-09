Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO