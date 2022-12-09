Read full article on original website
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Identity theft case dismissed; hearings delayed in aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery cases
A preliminary hearing in a Lyon County identity theft was canceled Monday because the case against Jordan Nathanial Phillips was dismissed. Court documents indicate the request to dismiss came from prosecutors, but additional details have not been announced. Judge Doug Jones dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can re-file if they so choose.
Man who allegedly attacked woman with pool stick in Topeka identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect accused of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking in Topeka on Tuesday has been identified by law enforcement. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that the suspect has been identified as Zunzella McBride, 39. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County […]
KVOE
Coffey County deputies respond to threat involving Waverly Elementary students
Coffey County deputies say they responded to a reported verbal threat involving Waverly Elementary students on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a call regarding a threat allegedly made by one elementary student against an unspecified number of other elementary students. According to student statements to deputies, a 12-year-old male got angry and said he would use a firearm to harm others.
WIBW
Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
Topeka police investigate aggravated burglary
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery following an 8:35 p.m. call on Monday, Dec. 12. The robbery happened at 2950 SE California, in Topeka. The address belongs to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Police report the investigation in ongoing.
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
WIBW
Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
Kansas officer responding to robbery call involved in crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a two vehicle crash involving a police officer who were responding to a robbery. Just before 9p.m. Monday, a police officer was responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of SE California, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. A...
‘Topeka don’t seem safe anymore’: Woman fends off man armed with pool stick during attempted carjacking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that one suspect is in custody following a report of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking. TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that an incident was reported on Tuesday at a business located in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road around […]
Emporia gazette.com
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
WIBW
TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of SE California St. while responding to a robbery call shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday night. TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas...
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
KVOE
Redistricting conversation coming to Lyon County Commission
Redistricting isn’t just a federal or state thing. It may be coming to the Lyon County Commission boundaries. County commissioners have their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, and they have slated a 15-minute discussion on boundaries for the county’s three commission districts:. *Ken Duft is set to represent...
UPDATE: Argument led to gun being fired, no injuries reported
MANHATTAN -UPDATE: Riley County Police Department officers filed a report for attempted aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 2300 block of Candlewood Drive following an incident occurring around 2:30pm on Sunday, December 11th. A 29-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and the Cambridge...
WIBW
Junction City man jailed following police chase that ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road. According to...
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia warns of sanitation schedule delays due to staffing shortages
Some Emporia residents may see delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortages. On Tuesday, the city announced that staffing shortages may affect sanitation pickup times. The city encourages anyone whose trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m. on their scheduled day to contact the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
WIBW
No injuries reported after shots fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after shots were fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
KVOE
Reported fire in Neosho Rapids apparently caused by closed chimney flue, not blaze
Firefighters from two Lyon County departments were called to a reported fire Sunday evening, but an early investigation indicates there was no fire involved. Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia were dispatched to 502 Main in Neosho Rapids around 7 pm. Early indications are the smoke inside the house came from a closed chimney flue, not a home fire.
KVOE
Combination of staffing shortage, illness causing delays in Emporia trash pickup; Curbit routes unaffected
Emporia trash service may be delayed on a daily basis through the end of the year. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, City Manager Trey Cocking said staffing levels are the reason why, although there are two different reasons in the picture. Residents who haven’t had their trash picked...
