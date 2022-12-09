ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Related
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Identity theft case dismissed; hearings delayed in aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery cases

A preliminary hearing in a Lyon County identity theft was canceled Monday because the case against Jordan Nathanial Phillips was dismissed. Court documents indicate the request to dismiss came from prosecutors, but additional details have not been announced. Judge Doug Jones dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can re-file if they so choose.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Coffey County deputies respond to threat involving Waverly Elementary students

Coffey County deputies say they responded to a reported verbal threat involving Waverly Elementary students on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a call regarding a threat allegedly made by one elementary student against an unspecified number of other elementary students. According to student statements to deputies, a 12-year-old male got angry and said he would use a firearm to harm others.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka police investigate aggravated burglary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery following an 8:35 p.m. call on Monday, Dec. 12. The robbery happened at 2950 SE California, in Topeka. The address belongs to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Police report the investigation in ongoing.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents

Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says

Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of SE California St. while responding to a robbery call shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday night. TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Redistricting conversation coming to Lyon County Commission

Redistricting isn’t just a federal or state thing. It may be coming to the Lyon County Commission boundaries. County commissioners have their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, and they have slated a 15-minute discussion on boundaries for the county’s three commission districts:. *Ken Duft is set to represent...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City of Emporia warns of sanitation schedule delays due to staffing shortages

Some Emporia residents may see delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortages. On Tuesday, the city announced that staffing shortages may affect sanitation pickup times. The city encourages anyone whose trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m. on their scheduled day to contact the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
EMPORIA, KS

