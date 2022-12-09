Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
China Meheco Group shares jump after agreement to import Pfizer's COVID treatment paxlovid
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of China Meheco Group (600056.SS) surged after the Chinese drug seller signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker's oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Electra Acquires New Cobalt Project and Provides Update on Exploration Activities in Idaho
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in the “CAS Property” section (second paragraph, last sentence) and “Iron Creek and Ruby Drilling” section (second paragraph). Please also replace image captions with the revised captions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005378/en/ Figure 1. CAS property showing its location relative to the Iron Creek and Ruby target areas. Location of historic drilled vein hosting Co-Au mineralization shown along with a section line used in Figure 2. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa after years in which the continent took a back seat to other U.S. priorities as China made inroads with investments and trade.
