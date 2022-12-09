ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING Electra Acquires New Cobalt Project and Provides Update on Exploration Activities in Idaho

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in the “CAS Property” section (second paragraph, last sentence) and “Iron Creek and Ruby Drilling” section (second paragraph). Please also replace image captions with the revised captions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005378/en/ Figure 1. CAS property showing its location relative to the Iron Creek and Ruby target areas. Location of historic drilled vein hosting Co-Au mineralization shown along with a section line used in Figure 2. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IDAHO STATE
Reuters

Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa after years in which the continent took a back seat to other U.S. priorities as China made inroads with investments and trade.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy