coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove elementary students provide Christmas artwork for H-E-B shoppers
When you get your groceries bagged at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove in the week leading up to Christmas, you will also be taking home some custom artwork. Hundreds of Copperas Cove ISD elementary students have drawn and colored Christmas designs on the grocery store chain’s brown paper bags to help customers bring home some holiday spirit.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area charities offer ways to include those in need on your Christmas list
As the holidays approach, many Wacoans will head to the malls, shops or retail websites to buy holiday presents for loved ones. It’s also a good time for residents to consider ways to help their less fortunate neighbors celebrate the holidays by contributing their time or money to local efforts.
coveleaderpress.com
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to hold Adopt A Spot sign unveilings on Dec. 14
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Street Department, will be holding Adopt a Road, Park, Spot sign unveilings on Wednesday, December 14. The public is invited to attend the sign unveilings to celebrate the newly installed signs. The Adopt a Road, Park, Spot program...
Holiday traditions that light up your heart
TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see. Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd...
KWTX
Over 700 active duty, veteran families served at food distribution drive-through in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of active duty military and veterans have full pantries tonight thanks to the Military Family Advisory Network. Dozens of cars lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center Saturday morning for the third annual food distribution drive-through to benefit military families. “We believe no military...
KWTX
Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural
Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson has donated hundreds of toys to McLane Children’s Hospital over the last six years, including multi-thousand dollar gaming consoles but this year she’s going for her biggest project yet, hoping to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospital’s sanctuary garden.
KWTX
‘The best thing that’s ever happened to us’: Baylor Singing Seniors provides creative outlet for elderly
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Folks showcased their vocal chops at the Baylor Singing Seniors annual Christmas concert on Sunday. The organization has been around since 1983. Members have been practicing every Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. since Labor Day weekend to get ready for the performance. Choir members range in age from 60 to 90.
Free Family Fishing Event At Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas This Weekend
TIME: 2pm - 4pm. I have a confession: I've never been fishing, so this may just be the experience for us non-fishers to get our feet wet (not trying to get wet, lol). Two cool things about this event is, one, you don't even need a fishing license in order to attend or participate in this event. Two, you don't need experience (phew). Just bring your friends, your family and your poles to see if you can catch a bite.
travellens.co
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
KWTX
New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
WacoTrib.com
Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco
Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
WacoTrib.com
Waco to rebuild Bagby Avenue from H-E-B to Kendrick Park
Heavy rains routinely cause Bagby Avenue to sprout potholes between Valley Mills Drive and Kendrick Lane. The stretch carries a “poor” rating from the city of Waco, which hopes to start a $7 million reconstruction in March. Not merely a South Waco thoroughfare, Bagby Avenue has outsize significance...
WacoTrib.com
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
travellens.co
fox44news.com
Belton ISD approves new courses for ’23-’24 school year
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District students will have the opportunity to take nine new courses next school year – ranging from computer networking to new world languages and Advanced Placement and Special Education options. The Board of Trustees approved the courses at its regular...
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
KWTX
Church in Waco will not join United Methodist Church congregations in Texas leaving over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in some congregations in the state of Texas voting to leave the denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central Texas United Methodist Church in Waco, said...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
