Immaculate 3/2 in China Spring ISD! This inviting and well maintained property is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living room and kitchen are spacious and inviting with tons of natural light, large breakfast area and additional bar seating, and well-designed cooking space with an abundance of workspace and storage, granite countertops, and a great pantry. You'll love the isolated master suite with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, tiled shower, and dual vanities. The two guest bedrooms are large with great closet space. Privacy fenced backyard with storage shed offers plenty of room to play, and relax under your oversized covered patio. Additional features include large laundry room, 2" wood blinds throughout, crown molding in main areas, newly stained fencing, storm door and fresh paint. This home is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. Your new home awaits at 9416 Cold Springs Drive!

WACO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO