Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'You Left the World Far Too Early' Singer Says

Ronnie Turner, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was a musician like his parents Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend." "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the...
Tina Turner's Life in Photos

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones

In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
Justin and Hailey Bieber move into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s former building

Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are Tribeca’s latest celeb residents — renting a sprawling condo at 195 Hudson St., Gimme Shelter can exclusively reveal. But they’re not the first big-name residents to live in this address. The building, standing on the corner of Hudson and Desbrosses streets, was formerly home to Beyoncé and Jay-Z (the two were even married there in 2008) as well as “RHONY” star and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel. The Biebers’ new fourth-floor rental comes with three bedrooms and 2½ baths in a 2,312-square-foot, gut-renovated space that last asked a cool $22,000 a month. It’s in a brick...
Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’

Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'

The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92

Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
