The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House. The 2022 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, for a minimum donation of $5 per card, and can be purchased at Boone Drug locations at Deerfield, King Street, New Market and Blowing Rock; South’s Specialty Clothiers in the Boone Mall; 828 Real Estate on King Street, Chetola Resort Gift Shop in Blowing Rock, Bridgeman Dental, Modern Toyota of Boone, Blackburn, and Childers, & Steagall. The Honor Card may also be purchased online at HospHouse.org/honorcard. Your cards will be shipped free of charge. Additionally, a limited number of Mangum’s previous Honor Cards are available for purchase.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO