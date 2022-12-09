Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County is seeking your take on how Employment and Housing can be improved
Avery County has retained Bowen National Research to prepare a Housing Needs Assessment of Avery County, North Carolina. As part of this HNA, they are soliciting input from area employers. The purpose of the survey is to collect information on the relationship between employment and housing. Your participation is essential to paint an accurate picture of the housing challenges and opportunities in the county. As such, your input is critical to the community's efforts. All responses will remain confidential. If detailed information is not readily available for some questions, please provide your best estimate. You can find the survey here.
WBTV
Cleveland County elementary school gym dedicated in honor of longtime area coach
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, a Cleveland County community came together to honor a man who spent his life coaching children and teaching them both on and off the court. Coach Wayne Logan spent countless hours in the gym at Township No. 3 Elementary School in Shelby, using the game of basketball as a way to give back to local kids.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
Go Blue Ridge
BPD Shows off their new car design at the Christmas Parade
The Boone Christmas Parade was a great success on Saturday. Many people attended and saw Santa as well as local businesses. A new addition you may have seen is the new Boone Police Department car and the winning design. The new design is the traditional black paint with blueish gray mountains over most of the body with the word “police” over them. Underneath the mountains are stars that represent each Watauga County law enforcement officer who has lost their life while serving in the line of duty.
Cherokee Co. detention officer arrested, fired
A Cherokee County detention officer is accused of allowing an inmate to grope and kiss her and use her cell phone.
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
Victim airlifted, suspect arrested after Newton shooting: Police
Kenneth Potter, 37, was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
WBTV
Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Rutherford County were arrested after a juvenile in Bessemer City died Sept. 26 from a probable drug overdose, Gaston County Police announced. Officers were called to a home off Kiser Road around 6:45 a.m. for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they...
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Hit With Six Counts Of Trafficking Meth
38-year-old Charmin Bright Smith of Lenoir was arrested Monday (December 12) by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was charged with six counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and given a $20,000 secured bond. Smith remains in jail as of Tuesday morning with a Superior Court date scheduled for December 12.
Convicted felon faces gun charges in NC
A convicted felon is facing a gun charge in McDowell County.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Walking And Biking Trail Opening Soon Near Morganton Thanks To Help From Community
MORGANTON, N.C. — A massive effort is underway near Morganton to save nature and allow people to enjoy it. Not long from now, the Oak Hill Community Park will be opening to the public. Andrew Kota is the Executive Director of Foothills Conservancy. The non-profit is in the process...
Go Blue Ridge
Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child
A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
Gun pulled on elementary school parent in North Carolina, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
Go Blue Ridge
Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, is once again offering William Mangum’s Honor Card this holiday season
The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House. The 2022 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, for a minimum donation of $5 per card, and can be purchased at Boone Drug locations at Deerfield, King Street, New Market and Blowing Rock; South’s Specialty Clothiers in the Boone Mall; 828 Real Estate on King Street, Chetola Resort Gift Shop in Blowing Rock, Bridgeman Dental, Modern Toyota of Boone, Blackburn, and Childers, & Steagall. The Honor Card may also be purchased online at HospHouse.org/honorcard. Your cards will be shipped free of charge. Additionally, a limited number of Mangum’s previous Honor Cards are available for purchase.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men Charged With Death By Distribution In Connection To Girl’s Overdose In Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of a girl who overdosed on Fentanyl pills. The girl died September 26th. Officers found her unresponsive in the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City. Gaston County Police have arrested Nicholas Ivey, 19,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
