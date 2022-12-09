ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Go Blue Ridge

Avery County is seeking your take on how Employment and Housing can be improved

Avery County has retained Bowen National Research to prepare a Housing Needs Assessment of Avery County, North Carolina. As part of this HNA, they are soliciting input from area employers. The purpose of the survey is to collect information on the relationship between employment and housing. Your participation is essential to paint an accurate picture of the housing challenges and opportunities in the county. As such, your input is critical to the community's efforts. All responses will remain confidential. If detailed information is not readily available for some questions, please provide your best estimate. You can find the survey here.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

BPD Shows off their new car design at the Christmas Parade

The Boone Christmas Parade was a great success on Saturday. Many people attended and saw Santa as well as local businesses. A new addition you may have seen is the new Boone Police Department car and the winning design. The new design is the traditional black paint with blueish gray mountains over most of the body with the word “police” over them. Underneath the mountains are stars that represent each Watauga County law enforcement officer who has lost their life while serving in the line of duty.
BOONE, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Hit With Six Counts Of Trafficking Meth

38-year-old Charmin Bright Smith of Lenoir was arrested Monday (December 12) by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was charged with six counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and given a $20,000 secured bond. Smith remains in jail as of Tuesday morning with a Superior Court date scheduled for December 12.
LENOIR, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child

A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, is once again offering William Mangum’s Honor Card this holiday season

The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House. The 2022 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, for a minimum donation of $5 per card, and can be purchased at Boone Drug locations at Deerfield, King Street, New Market and Blowing Rock; South’s Specialty Clothiers in the Boone Mall; 828 Real Estate on King Street, Chetola Resort Gift Shop in Blowing Rock, Bridgeman Dental, Modern Toyota of Boone, Blackburn, and Childers, & Steagall. The Honor Card may also be purchased online at HospHouse.org/honorcard. Your cards will be shipped free of charge. Additionally, a limited number of Mangum’s previous Honor Cards are available for purchase.
BOONE, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
HICKORY, NC

