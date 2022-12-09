Read full article on original website
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Sheriff: Delaware County deputy shoots, kills man wearing body armor, carrying weapons
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a man wearing body armor and carrying weapons by a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday night. The sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 9 p.m. from a “highly agitated” man, later identified as 42-year-old Sean...
ATF offers $10,000 reward in 2021 shooting deaths of 2 young siblings, 22-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investigators are seeking help identifying and locating the people responsible for an ambush shooting in southeast Columbus last year that left two young siblings and a 22-year-old man dead. The ATF is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case leading to the identification,...
Police: Man dead after shooting, attempted robbery at west Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery outside a gas station on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night. The robbery and shooting took place just before midnight at the Sunoco gas station located at 2725 West Broad Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Human remains found in Pickaway County 31 years ago identified as missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have identified human remains discovered 31 years ago in Pickaway County as a man from Columbus who was reported missing in the late 80s. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced Tuesday the remains were identified as Robert A. Mullins. Mullins’ family reported that he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 at age 21.
Ross County deputy injured in exchange of gunfire released from hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Ross County deputy has been released from the hospital nearly a month after he was injured in a shooting outside the sheriff’s office. Sgt. Eric Kocheran left Grant Medical Center Wednesday morning. Law enforcement agencies from around the area will be escorting Kocheran back to Chillicothe.
4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday. Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.
1 person found dead inside burning pickup truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found dead inside a burning pickup truck on the north side of Columbus Tuesday morning. According to police, the person was found just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Morse and Karl roads. Circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.
Santa searches for his sleigh, a red Kia, after it was stolen from north Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Santa and Mrs. Claus have visited children all over Columbus, from the Polaris Fashion Place to the Ohio Statehouse, but they say their favorite part of the job is the children. “I love hearing what they have to say. I get to hear all kinds of...
‘Blows me away’: Jury commissioner warns of scam making people believe they missed jury duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Jury Commissioner Robert Condon takes several calls a day, trying to help people navigate what's real and what's fake. Callers are frantic, Condon said, because they believe they missed jury duty and have been ordered to pay fines. That’s why he's warning people of a jury duty scam.
Ohio Board of Education approves resolution rejecting federal protections for LGBTQ students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education on Tuesday passed a resolution that would reject President Joe Biden's amendment to Title IX designed to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination. The board approve the resolution by a vote of 10-7 with one abstention. Earlier this year, the Biden administration...
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting outside of indoor soccer facility in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a indoor soccer facility last Friday. Dash camera video shows a chaotic scene as officers arrived at the facility located on Weaver Court North around 1 a.m. Hilliard Police Chief Mike...
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
CCS board president outlines expectations for next superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools said it will have a new superintendent at the start of the next school year. Who that will be remains a mystery as the district must first hire a law firm to find a search team to find the replacement for Dr. Talisa Dixon who announced her retirement last week.
'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
City of Whitehall sends out 37,000 notification letters after ransomware attack
WHITEHALL, Ohio — The city of Whitehall has sent out 37,000 notification letters to people in 11 states and one U.S. territory alerting them that their personal information may have been compromised following a ransomware attack that happened in late May. When asked why it took city administrators until...
Holiday cheer from Wildlights carries over to cancer patients at OhioHealth hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cancer patients across all OhioHealth hospitals are getting holiday cards, from you!. If you visited Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo, you may have noticed an opportunity to create a card for a cancer patient. On Tuesday, the first batch of cards was delivered to patients like...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Columbus City Council proposes $1 million campaign to help people quit smoking, vaping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council announced a $1 million proposal on Monday to help get people to stop smoking and vaping on Monday. The proposal comes as council voted in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. Council President Shannon Hardin...
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
Who should become the next leader of Columbus City Schools?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Collins found Dr. Talisa Dixon’s replacement when she left the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District to come to Columbus. He’s spent decades helping school districts in Ohio, Florida, Alaska and beyond find future leaders. Collins says while he’s not been hired to...
