Hilliard, OH

Human remains found in Pickaway County 31 years ago identified as missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have identified human remains discovered 31 years ago in Pickaway County as a man from Columbus who was reported missing in the late 80s. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced Tuesday the remains were identified as Robert A. Mullins. Mullins’ family reported that he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 at age 21.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday. Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.
ASHVILLE, OH
CCS board president outlines expectations for next superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools said it will have a new superintendent at the start of the next school year. Who that will be remains a mystery as the district must first hire a law firm to find a search team to find the replacement for Dr. Talisa Dixon who announced her retirement last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
COLUMBUS, OH
Who should become the next leader of Columbus City Schools?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Collins found Dr. Talisa Dixon’s replacement when she left the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District to come to Columbus. He’s spent decades helping school districts in Ohio, Florida, Alaska and beyond find future leaders. Collins says while he’s not been hired to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus local news

